'It was never in my head that I would play for Ireland, so I don't look at it thinking that could have been me'

Sale Sharks out-half AJ MacGinty has no regrets about pursuing an international career with the USA despite Ireland's continued search for a long-term successor to Johnny Sexton at number ten.

MacGinty, a Dubliner who went to Blackrock College, qualified for USA through the residency rule in 2015 before representing them at the last two World Cups, and is currently one of the form out-halves in the English Premiership. The 30-year-old was a key part of Connacht's PRO12 final win over Leinster in 2016, outplaying Johnny Sexton in the decider, but was forced to move on from the province due to no longer being Irish eligible because of his USA career.

However, speaking on The Left Wing podcast, MacGinty said that despite Ireland crying out for a new number ten, his decision to move to America ultimately gave him the rugby career that he is currently enjoying, and that doesn’t look back and say, 'what if?'.

"Was it premature to play for USA? Absolutely not," MacGinty said.

"You [Luke Fitzgerald] would have been straight into Leinster on a full contract out of school, I never got that feeling that I would play for Leinster. It was never in my head that I would play for Leinster or Ireland. So I don't look at it thinking that could have been me. I'd say a driver coming through when I got the opportunity at Connacht and then coming to Sale, something that motivates me is putting myself in a position where people say, 'that guy could have played for Ireland'. But I'm committed to the States, I'm half American, my wife is American, my kid is American, so I don't sit there thinking that it could have been me."

MacGinty has established himself as a key man at Sale, playing at half-back alongside South African star and World Cup winner Faf de Klerk. The US Eagle looks back on his one year with Connacht as a magical time, but one downside to his international experience is that it made staying with the province after their league win extremely difficult.

"Everything they said to me that year, I was just a sponge really," MacGinty said.

"The team was doing very well and then Jack Carty got an injury, and then Shane O'Leary got an injury and I got an opportunity. You get a run of games and your confidence grows. I loved every minute of it. And then for it to be like, 'you're a foreigner so we can't re-sign you'. Marnitz Boshoff was meant to come that year but he couldn't so I got an opportunity, but he was coming the following year. They wanted to see if they could sign me as a foreign 12, but if the IRFU had declined that I would have had to move on.

"I really loved the place and loved the people. The journey to go and win it was incredible, especially to do it against Leinster."

MacGinty's Sale contract runs until 2022 and he can't see himself ever playing in Ireland again, although a potential move back to the US appeals to him at some stage in the future.

"I don't see myself going back to Ireland," MacGinty said.

"I'm committed with Sale and really enjoying it. I'd love to go back to America but my wife wants to stay in Europe. With the MLR in America, there's a team based in Atlanta and one of their coaches coached me when I was at Life University [outside Atlanta] so I would love to go back and play there. That's something I would like to do further down the line."

Online Editors