'It is the biggest short-termism I've ever seen. Joey was 23. He had the chance to go to two more World Cups'

Joey Carbery is facing an 'indefinite period' on the sidelines after suffering a setback in his recovery from an ankle injury.

Luke Fitzgerald has questioned the decision for Joey Carbery to play for Ireland at the 2019 World Cup after the Munster out-half suffered another setback in his recovery from injury.

The young out-half was expected to return from an ankle injury in the coming weeks as rugby makes its return following a five-month hiatus, but Munster head coach Johann van Graan confirmed earlier this week that Carbery will be sidelined for an 'indefinite period' after his recovery hit a speed bump.

The former Leinster playmaker initially suffered an ankle injury in the first World Cup warm-up match against Italy last August, but was selected to travel to Japan even though he wouldn't be fit for the opening pool game against Scotland.

Carbery featured off the bench against Japan, Samoa and New Zealand but aggravated the injury and spent another long period on the sidelines. He made his comeback for Munster just after Christmas, before his season was shut down with a wrist injury, after which it was revealed that his ankle required further attention.

Speaking on The Left Wing, Independent.ie's rugby podcast which has returned for a new season, Fitzgerald questioned the decision to bring Carbery to the World Cup after he suffered an injury so close to the tournament.

"It is the biggest short-termism I have ever seen," he said.

"You have to push back on people. This is a career choice.

"You have got a 12-year window. He was 23 at the time, he had the chance to go to two more World Cups. If you are not right, you are not right."

Fitzgerald suffered similar injury woe during his own career that ultimately forced him to retire at 28, and he sounded a cautionary note on rushing back too soon from lower-leg injuries.

"Any injuries below the knee, you have to be very careful with them. They don't heal well. Unfortunately this is one area of rugby I know too well. Below the knee is a disaster. If your body is not right, your body is not right.

"I think they [Munster] have real cause to be annoyed with how this was dealt with. There is real learning in this for young players. Don't ever be pressured into playing if you are not right. This is his career.

"He has missed a year of rugby. He should be coming into his prime now. I think it shows really, really poorly in terms of treating people with respect and treating someone's career with the respect it deserves."

