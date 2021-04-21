Ross Byrne admits that his time in an Ireland jersey has been 'frustrating' thus far but the Leinster out-half is hoping that he can force his way into Andy Farrell's plans with some strong Champions Cup form.

The 26-year-old ten playing a starring role when replacing Johnny Sexton against Exeter, as Leinster battled back to claim a famous Champions Cup quarter-final win at Sandy Park.

But although Byrne has been part of some big days in a blue jersey, he has yet to nail down a regular spot in green, with his two international starts to date coming against an in-form England side at Twickenham.

Speaking on The Left Wing, Independent.ie's rugby podcast, Byrne said that he hopes to take the chance to push himself into the international picture over the next few weeks, with Sexton set for a spell on the sidelines.

"It's been pretty frustrating, it's been stop-start," Byrne said of his international career.

"It is frustrating when you get a start and it doesn't go well, and then you don't get another start for a year. Then you are in and out of the team, whether you are on the bench or not, and you are not getting much of a chance. You just have to try and improve and get the coach onside or whoever is picking the team, and put your hand up as much as possible, whether that is with your club or when you do get a chance.

"The big thing is to take your chance because you might not get another one."

While Byrne is competing with the like of Sexton and Ulster's Billy Burns at international level, one rival in his own team comes from his own family - with brother Harry excelling in the PRO14 this season.

Although both Byrnes are vying for the same starting berth with Leinster, Ross sees the positives of going head-to-head with his younger sibling.

"There isn't any awkwardness," Byrne said.

"We would be really close and we spend a crazy amount of time together. There is a competitivness there since we were kids so there's nothing new there really.

"It is great having him in, it doesn't happen that much in professional sport where you have two brothers in the same team, and to be in the same position is incredibly unique."

Online Editors