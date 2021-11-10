'I'm worried about this one' - Luke Fitzgerald's Ireland vs All Blacks verdict and the one change he would make

Beauden Barrett, left, and Richie Mo'unga after New Zealand's win over Ireland at the 2019 World Cup. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Luke Fitzgerald thinks Ireland are in danger of underestimating New Zealand ahead of this weekend's clash and that the visitors could leave Dublin with a big win if Andy Farrell's men don't get their tactics right.

Ireland take on the All Blacks this Saturday at the Aviva Stadium, which is set to be sold out for the first time since the Six Nations clash against Wales in February 2020.

Farrell's side enter into this weekend's game on the back of six consecutive wins, with last Saturday's nine-try 60-5 victory over Japan a statement of attacking intent - with backs and forwards handling the ball with confidence.

However, although Ireland are in form and New Zealand haven't always been at their best since Ian Foster replaced Steve Hansen as head coach following the 2019 World Cup, Luke Fitzgerald feels that the visitors are still extremely dangerous after an impressive 2021 season to date.

"I never think it looks good against New Zealand and I think we are in danger of underestimating this team," Fitzgerald said.

"I think New Zealand win well, I think they win by 15 or so. Ireland haven't had a big game since March, I think we are very undercooked. I'm worried about it."

If Ireland are to compete with New Zealand, Luke Fitzgerald thinks that the aerial battle - where Ireland excelled against Japan through the likes of Andrew Conway and Hugo Keenan - will be important.

"I think the high ball is going to be crucial," Fitzgerald said.

"Conor Murray possibly getting into the team, that would be for that reason. Andrew Conway is excellent in the air, Hugo Keenan took some brilliant high balls last weekend. You just have to be so, so accurate against New Zealand in that area. They cover kick space so well. If you don't get up and compete for those balls, you are asking for trouble.

"If that goes well, great but if you kick poorly, you will get punished. That is somewhere that Ireland have to target."

In terms of personnel, Luke thinks that Andy Farrell might look to bring Iain Henderson back into the starting team after keeping him in reserve against Japan, with Tadhg Beirne moving to blindside flanker and Caelan Doris being used as a weapon off the bench.

"I think I might move Tadhg Beirne to six and bring in Henderson," Fitzgerald said.

"My sense is that I'd like to have a bit more weight in the pack. That would be the only obvious change I would make for this game."