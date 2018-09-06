There has been a lot of change at Ulster heading into the new season as Dan McFarland looks to make his mark as head coach, but the province also has one particular prospect who could become a fan favourite in the near future.

'I'm pretty sure he's going to be a big star' - 17-year-old schoolboy sensation set to make his mark on Irish rugby

Aaron Sexton is just 17 and is still in school at Bangor Grammer - but the devastating speedster has already made his senior Ulster debut, getting game time against Gloucester in a pre-season friendly in August.

Sexton also competed in the Junior World Athletics Championship in Poland back in July, when he broke his own 200m Northern Irish record with a time of 21.06 seconds in his heat. Despite not even finishing secondary school yet, Sexton is already being talked about as someone who can add considerably to Ulster's back division alongside the similarly speedy Ireland star Jacob Stockdale.

Ulster scrum-half John Cooney has been very impressed with what he has seen of the teenager and speaking to Luke Fitzgerald and Will Slattery on The Left Wing podcast, he tipped Sexton as one to watch going forward. "There's a lad called Aaron Sexton, he's a winger and he is still in school and he is only 17," Cooney said.

"He got called into train with us the other day - I'm pretty sure out of school! He played for the U20's the other day and scored a try, what seemed easy for him, against Leinster from 50m. He gassed everyone on the outside, stepped the fullback and nobody could get near him. I'm pretty sure he is going to be a big future star." Sexton has represented Ireland schools and Ulster U20 and it will be interesting to see if he gets any further senior opportunities this year - if his school schedule allows it!

