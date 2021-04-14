‘I’m finding it hard to get my head around it… I would prefer that they went with the young Irish players’

Luke Fitzgerald says that Leinster should have backed their young tighthead props to step up and fill the void of the departing Michael Bent rather than sign an overseas replacement.

Veteran Bent is set to leave the province at the end of the season, and with Leinster’s top-two tightheads, Tadhg Furlong and Andrew Porter, often away on Ireland duty, there is a gap in the depth chart at number three, with youngster Thomas Clarkson having just signed his first senior deal, while Vakh Abdaladze has only recently returned from a long-term back injury.

Earlier this week, Leinster announced the signing of Crusaders tighthead and Samoan international Michael Alaalatoa to back up their Ireland stars, but speaking on The Left Wing podcast, Fitzgerald said that he would rather have seen Leo Cullen and his coaching staff invest time in Clarkson and Abdaladze.

“I’m finding it hard to get my head around it,” he said.

"I would prefer that they went with the young Irish guys and took the chance. The reason they are not doing that is because of the importance of tighthead. There can be no other mitigating factor.

"Cian Healy and Tadhg Furlong weren’t ready made. They had a couple of years of being brilliant in the loose but the scrum was a bit of a struggle. There is a lot of learning in the scrum and you need time to harden your body up. I would say that with the way Leinster are performing in the PRO14, they have enough that for the 50% of games that Furlong and Porter are missing, that they don’t need him [Alaalatoa].”

Fitzgerald thinks that under the guidance of Leinster forwards coach Robin McBryde, who was announced as part of Warren Gatland’s Lions coaching ticket this week, Leinster’s young tightheads could get some valuable learning experience that they may now miss out on due to Alaalatoa’s signing.

"Leinster can take a chance on having a bad scrum in those PRO14 games and still win,” Fitzgerald said.

"I think it is overly cautious and will potentially be detrimental to them in the medium to long term. It won’t feel like it because he might do a very good job in the short term, but I think it takes away valuable insights and learnings for some up and coming players. When I look at what Robin McBryde has done there, Leinster’s scrum has looked so good that I would just be looking to get those young guys into games.”

