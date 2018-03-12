'I'm excited for them' - Luke Fitzgerald urges Ireland's Grand Slam chasing side to seize the moment
Luke Fitzgerald has urged Joe Schmidt's newly crowned Six Nations champions to make the most of the opportunity they have created for themselves by completing Grand Slam glory against England at Twickenham on Saturday.
Speaking on Independent.ie's The Left Wing, Fitzgerald backed Ireland's class of 2018 to follow in the historic footsteps of the team he played in by sealing a Grand Slam this weekend.
"I'm excited for them," declared Fitzgerald, as he looked forward to a week leading up to the England game. "It is a chance to do something really special and to get to this point, it proves that the template they have been using has been working.
"Trust the process, don't leave any stone unturned. This is a great opportunity and we have to do everything to make it happen."
Fitzgerald also suggested he might be on the bench if he was part of the current Ireland squad, as he backed Schmidt's men to complete Grand Slam glory.
"They have won the competition already and all they can do is gain from this," he added. "They should go out and play with a bit of passion and a bit of freedom. I'm hoping we do it. It'd be pretty special."
Online Editors
Related Content
- 'We have to go up another level' - Conor Murray lays down the challenge to team-mates ahead of England showdown
- England captain Dylan Hartley ready for Ireland game but Elliot Daly doubtful
- Ireland overtake England and are up to second in the world rankings following Six Nations glory
- Cian Healy gets green light to face England in St Patrick's Day Grand Slam showdown