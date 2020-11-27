'I'd like to start over here and go to Australia and New Zealand for a stint' - Sean O'Brien on coaching future

Sean O'Brien has revealed that he is eyeing up a career in coaching after he calls time on his playing days.

The 33-year-old finished up with Leinster and Ireland at the end of the 2018/19 season, joining London Irish in the Premiership on a three-year deal. O'Brien has recovered from a serious hip injury to resume action on the field, and although he is hoping to play for a few more years yet, he is already thinking about life after rugby.

O'Brien has been a regular on the sidelines at Tullow RFC throughout his career, helping out at various age groups, including the senior team. Having caught the coaching bug, O'Brien will soon take the first step towards potentially starting a career in the coaching box after he hangs up his boots.

Speaking to The Left Wing, O'Brien says that he would like to seek coaching experience around the world before eventually taking a job in Ireland.

"I get a lot out of it, and I really enjoy the coaching factor and the mentoring factor, even the bit I'm doing in the club at the minute," O'Brien said.

"I'm doing the RFU course at the start of January to get my badges over here. That is what I want to do when I finish but we'll see what happens. I would like to start over here somewhere and go to Australia and New Zealand for a stint and maybe even Japan to learn different different cultures and how things are done differently in different areas. Then maybe one day end up back around home somewhere."

At his new club, O'Brien has been reunited with former Ireland head coach Declan Kidney and ex-national team assistant Less Kiss. Kidney is the Director of Rugby at London Irish while Kiss is the head coach, and O'Brien has really enjoyed working with the duo once again.

"We have had some good conversations, Deccie knows me long enough that I would come to him straight with something and tell it like it is and he would do the same with me but he'd hum and he'd haw and he'd find a way to get the message out, which is quite funny," O'Brien said.

"He is still the same fella that he was back at the start for me. I'm enjoying the way the coaches are going about things. We are always chatting and seeing how we can get better and drive the whole setup. The boys haven't changed much.

"He [Kiss] has been brilliant and he has really invested in the club. He has brought a lot of energy to the place. He was a very good defence coach with us in Ireland and now he has expanded into a head coach role. He has evolved and he is still so enthusiastic."

