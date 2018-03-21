Johnny Sexton has shared the story of how he lost his Six Nations medal in the aftermath of the Grand Slam victory at Twickenham last weekend.

'I was sent the video of me looking for it' - Johnny Sexton's funny story about how he lost his Six Nations medal

Footage emerged of the moment the flyhalf realised that the medal was no longer hanging from his neck.

Speaking on The Left Wing podcast in association with Laya Healthcare, Sexton revealed how he and Jordi Murphy came to realisation that both of their golden mementos had vanished. "I found it. Myself and Jordi Muphy were walking around the pitch and I said to him, 'Mate, you lost your medal' and he goes, 'Oh... I think you have too'. Same type of personalities me and Jordi.

"There was one medal on the ground and we couldn't figure out whose it was. He gave that one to me and I'm not sure if he found his one. "We'll get replacement I'm sure. It was probably yanked off one of us when we were in the crowd with our families.

"Someone sent me the video of myself looking for it. It was quite funny."

Online Editors