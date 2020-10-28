It was a tough decision for Jack McGrath to leave Leinster but the decorated Ireland international felt he had gone as far as he could at his home province.

The loosehead prop made the move to Ulster ahead of the 2019/20 season after falling down the pecking order with both Ireland and Leinster following his successful summer touring New Zealand with the Lions in 2017.

The 31-year-old is loving life in Belfast as part of Dan McFarland's project at Ulster, with the province reaching the PRO14 final against McGrath's former team-mates Leinster last month.

McGrath made his debut for Leinster way back in 2010 but after ten seasons in blue, he felt that a move was necessary to reignite his career as he entered his thirties.

"I felt at the time that I had went as far as I could [at Leinster]," McGrath said on The Left Wing, Independent.ie's rugby podcast.

"I saw an opportunity and I was kind of unhappy with where I was at and to kickstart my career, I felt Ulster was the right place to go. They are going in the right direction. There are so many young players willing to learn and there are a lot of homegrown players there as well. There are loads of guys coming through and it is a really exciting place to be."

McGrath battled back and forth with Cian Healy for the starting jersey at both Ireland and Leinster, with Healy - who is set to win his 100th cap against France on Saturday - gaining the upper hand over the last few seasons, which played into McGrath's decision to move to Ulster.

"It is difficult going from those [starting] minutes to those minutes, and you are kind of chasing your tail," McGrath said.

"There were a few different factors that came into play. Ultimately it was my decision to do it. I can look myself in the mirror and say I gave it a crack and that I went for it. You only get one career and why not have a crack where you could do something special at two clubs."

While McGrath is involved in a fresh challenge at Ulster, he has already achieved plenty. The Dubliner has been capped 56 times for Ireland and appeared in all three tests for the Lions against the All Blacks in 2017, something that McGrath never imagined when he was starting out.

"Leaving school, I just sort of took it one thing at a time," McGrath said.

"I know it sounds a bit stupid and cliched but I really did. I started with a development contract and then a two-year contract and it just went from there. Then the more opportunities I got, and the more time I got training and playing, I was like, Jesus, I'm not actually doing too badly here, or the coaches are saying nice things. For me, my missus still gives out to me about being really hard on myself.

"I'll still be hard on myself until the day I finish and I'm in my fifties looking back. For me, it really just went stage by stage.

"I remember in 2013 when I got capped, Rossy [Mike Ross] said, 'you know you are going to get capped?' because there were only two looseheads in the squad and I was just like, 'ah f*** off Rossy'!'

