'I think they are a bit concerned about this record of no losses this year. That is weighing on them a little bit'

Leinster are four games away from an unprecedented perfect season and Luke Fitzgerald has warned that the pressure of finishing out their campaign with an unblemished record is 'a bit of a weight' on the team's shoulders.

Leinster have won 23 games out of 23 across the interrupted 2019/20 season, with their next game against Ulster in Saturday's PRO14 final at the Aviva Stadium before they resume their Champions Cup campaign with a quarter-final clash against Saracens.

Leo Cullen's side haven't tasted defeat since losing to the English giants in the European decider back in May 2019, and they are edging closer and closer to one of rugby's most impressive achievements. However, speaking on The Left Wing, Independent.ie's rugby podcast, Fitzgerald revealed that as Leinster look to secure the first leg of a PRO14/Champions Cup double, the pressure of securing a perfect season is definitely something the squad is thinking about.

Read More

"Any time you are up against a provincial rival, it would really sting not to win and they have come so far and had such a good season. I think they are a little bit concerned about this record of no losses this year. That is weighing on them a little bit. I may have got that from an inside source - I was walking down Dun Laoghaire pier and bumped into one of the management team. I'm sure they have talked about it but they must be a bit worried about it. It is a bit of a weight on the shoulders that you don't need. You would love to achieve it because it would be an incredible feat."

Interestingly, it looks like Leo Cullen will rotate his team for the final against Ulster with an eye on Saracens the following weekend, with Cian Tracey reporting in the Irish Independent that Johnny Sexton may be left on the bench in favour of Ross Byrne. If Leinster were to beat Saracens, they would be out again the following weekend against either Clermont Auvergne or Racing 92.

Fitzgerald expects Cullen to pick his strongest XV available to him, and suspects that if Sexton doesn't start against Ulster, it could be down to a small knock.

"I think Leo Cullen will pick the best 15 or 23 to go and win the game," Fitzgerald said.

"It looked to me like Johnny had an ice pack on maybe his ankle so it could be the case that he has a small knock and they don't want to risk him. Any final, a team is going to want to pick their best guy and Johnny is their best guy. I think it might be something to do with that [a knock] and they just haven't mentioned it.

"Ross Byrne and Ciaran Frawley are outstanding footballers so I don't think it becomes any less of a task for Ulster if either of them plays."

Online Editors