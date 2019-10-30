There’s no question that England’s semi-final blitzing of New Zealand last weekend was the performance of the World Cup so far. And central to the win was the superb play-making performance of George Ford in the outhalf role.

'I just think it’s a better balance for the team' - Luke Fitzgerald on England's World Cup final selection issue

In addition to the 12 points Ford nailed with his boot from the tee, his calmness in possession was instrumental in England’s domination of the All Blacks and given the emphatic nature of the win, most expect the same team to start Saturday’s final against South Africa.

However, ex-Ireland star Luke Fitzgerald believes that strategy would be a mistake and that leaving Owen Farrell in the centre could be playing into the Springboks’ hands.

"My only concern with England is that 10/12 axis," Fitzgerald told The Left Wing, Independent.ie’s rugby podcast in association with Aldi..

"I thought it was a really brave decision to pick Ford against New Zealand. I thought it was a mistake, I was wrong, clearly. He got a brilliant platform and he’s great when he has a big platform in front of him.

"Against South Africa, it’s really harsh but I would 100 percent be picking Farrell at 10 and Slade at 13. I just think it’s a better balance for the team in a tight game.

"I know he (Ford) looked brilliant there (on Saturday) but I think he’ll get exposed by some of the big ball carriers.

"I think it was a brave decision to pick him against New Zealand. I think the brave decision now is to put him back on the bench. It’s a terrible thing to say after such a brilliant performance and it would be heartbreaking for the guy."

Rather than a specific issue with Ford, Fitzgerald’s concerns stem from the fact that, to accommodate Ford, Eddie Jones chooses to move Owen Farrell into a number 12 slot .

And with the likes of Duane Vermeulen and Damian de Allende likely to be tasked by Rassie Erasmus to close down Ford’s channel, the lack of protection offered by Farrell could be a significant factor. For Fitzgerald, a return to the England team that started the quarter-final against Australia with Farrell at out-half and Ford on the bench is the best way to combat that.

"I believe that that they’ll pick the same team so it’s not going to happen but I’m telling you, it’s a better decision to play Farrell at 10. Defensively, it could be a tight game, he’s a better kicker off the deck than Ford," the former Leinster man explained.

"I don’t think Farrell plays great rugby at 12. I’m on the record as saying he’s a pretty average international 12 but he’s a brilliant 10. He’s one of my favourite players but he’s a 10.

"He’s an average enough defender. He comes in with a big enough hit every now and then but he never sticks it. He misses lots of tackles from bouncing off guys. It’s easier tackling at 10, it’s way more attritional at 12.

"I feel he doesn’t have a game-breaking running game, which is very important to have as a 12. I think Slade brings a bit of both. He’s got a nice little kicking game, he’s a nice handler of the football but he can also break you down.

"I think they’re going to pick Ford but I think that could be a mistake."

Online Editors