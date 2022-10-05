‘How many internationals are in the Leinster squad? They don’t need overseas players’

Luke Fitzgerald says that Leinster don't need overseas reinforcements to win back the Champions Cup.

Springbok second row Jason Jenkins was recruited from Munster over the summer to fill a perceived power gap that Leinster have when they face some of Europe's biggest sides, and has earned high praise his displays in the opening three matches of the URC season.

Leinster have three overseas players in their squad – Jenkins, prop Michael Ala’alatoa and centre Charlie Ngatai – but Fitzgerald would prefer to see home-grown talent used instead.

Speaking on The Left Wing podcast, Fitzgerald said that he feels Leo Cullen's squad is strong enough without needing to sign non-Irish qualified players.

“I don’t think it’s good from an Irish rugby perspective or a Leinster rugby perspective," Fitzgerald said.

"I would rather see Joe McCarthy in there [instead of Jason Jenkins]. He has the potential to be really physical. I thought he looked excellent in New Zealand in the bits we saw there. I think this will curtail his opportunities and I think he could do a similar job to Jenkins.

"It will be interesting to see if Jenkins’ 125kg makes a difference against the likes of Will Skelton at 140kg, you could still be found wanting.”

"Leinster don’t need them [overseas signings],” Fitzgerald added.

"How many internationals are in the squad? Around 30? I don’t think Leinster need it.”

Leinster have been beaten by Saracens and La Rochelle twice each in Europe in their last four campaigns and despite struggling with the powerful English and French giants, Fitzgerald thinks that it is Leinster's performances on the day – rather than a lack of bigger players – that was their downfall.

"I can think of loads of reasons why Leinster came up short that don't have anything to do with personnel,” Fitzgerald said.

"This year in the final they looked very nervous and didn’t execute well in attack. What really cost them was that they weren’t able to retain the ball. The depth in attack and lines of running, they didn’t execute that well at all either and they made defensive errors on the outside, particular for the Raymond Rhule try. I think Leinster are looking at the wrong things. I think you beat La Rochelle by playing a high-paced game rather than trying to match them.

“I think Leinster have loads in the tank in their squad to not need to go looking for foreign players.

"Leinster are very close to getting it. I just think they played badly in a few of those games and they are panicking a bit.

"They just don’t need it, they have loads of depth. I think they are making excuses for bad performances.”