'He's in with a bit of a challenge' - Why Luke Fitzgerald believes Mike Hayley's form may scupper JJ Hanrahan

Luke Fitzgerald has backed Munster out-half JJ Hanrahan to bounce back from the disappointment of missing his last-gasp drop kick to win the Thomond Park clash against Racing last weekend.

However, the ex-Leinster man believes that the form of one of Hanrahan's teammates may deprive him of the opportunity to stake his claim for the number 10 shirt in the long-term.

Hanrahan had an outstanding game up to that point and had brought the sides level with a stunning touchline conversion on 75 minutes before spurning a golden opportunity for the win by hooking a straightforward drop goal to the left of the posts

"They'll be disappointed with how the game finished. You just have to get that drop goal, it's right in front of the posts. He was absolutely gutted, I really felt for him," Fitzgerald said on The Left Wing, Independent.ie's rugby podcast in association with Aldi.

"It was an unbelievable conversion from the touchline just before it but if he'd missed the conversation and got the drop goal they've won the game so he really needed to get that one.

"I was gutted because he's a guy that bounced around a few different clubs. He's come back to Munster now and he's in with a bit of a challenge to try and get that spot."

With both Tyler Bleyendaal and Joey Carbery currently struggling with injury, Hanharahn drops to the bench for the Friday night PRO 14 clash back at Thomond Park against Edinburgh. Ben Healy has been dropped in at the deep end as Johann van Graan makes 15 changes with a clear eye on next weekend's European clash against Saracens.

But while he can expect to start that game, it's the form of full-back Mike Hayley in a position that Carbey can also play that Fitzgerald believes may scupper Hanrahan in the future.

"I know Hanrahan's got a few games now but I think Joey (Carbery) will be there first choice at 10 now particularly seeing as Mike Hayley seems to have turned it around.

"They needed someone to replace Zebo and it's good to see Hayley progress. He looks more confident and more comfortable.

"Hopefully from Munster's perspective that continues because otherwise they have a serious decision to make about where they play Joey Carbery.

"I think they've decided he's going to be a 10 but I've always felt he's a better 15. It (Hayley's form) allows them to play Joey there.

"You need a potent back three and with him playing well you'd think that will open opportunities for other back there."

Online Editors