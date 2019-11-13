When the ball with Munster’s number on it was drawn into the same pool as those with the names of the two teams that ended their interest at the semi-final stage in the last three years, it’s safe to assume Johann van Graan will have been whispering silent prayers that his main men would return from Japan unscathed.

'He is so important to them' - Luke Fitzgerald believes Munster will feel 'rightly aggrieved' over loss of Joey Carbery

Particularly with one of those in Joey Carbery, rushing back from ankle surgery to make the plane.

The wisdom of that dash will be questioned for a while yet with Carbery’s limited Oriental involvement leading to a further spell on the sidelines with the duration still a mystery.

And van Graan’s prayers were most likely replaced by expletives when back up out-half JJ Hanrahan pulled up with a hamstring injury last weekend against Ulster.

The two injuries mean that Tyler Bleyendaal is a shoo-in to start Munster’s campaign away to Ospreys on Saturday and according to Irish Independent rugby correspondent Cian Tracey, the Munster boss has every right to feel put out by how the situation has panned out.

"Carbery was so good for Munster when he was fit last year. I think he has the potential to be a top-class 10," he said.

"He was running the gameplan against the likes of Gloucester last year. I think he’s absolutely crucial to everything Munster are trying to do," Tracey said on his first appearance back on The Left Wing, Independent.ie's podcast in association with Aldi, since his own return from Japan.

"Munster are not happy about this at all reading between the lines. Van Graan at the launch last week was kind of saying 'He’s our player under our care now, we’re going to look after him’. There has been those sort of issues, they’ve invested a lot in getting him down there.

"He is so important to them and there is real uncertainty about how serious the issue is. I was trying to get more information yesterday and the update is that there’s so update.

"This is what they’re saying publically I don’t know if it’s a two fingers to the IRFU trying to make it sound even more serious.

"They’re trying to get their point across that this guy is our main man. If he’s out till after Christmas, that’s the bones of the Champions Cup and they might be out of it by then. They’re feeling rightly aggrieved."

If Carbery’s return does come in the post-Christmas period then the situation could well be exacerbated by the proximity of the Six Nations with Andy Farrell’s first game in charge of Ireland coming against Scotland on February 1st.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell will take charge of the team for the first time in the 2020 Six Nations. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

And while Munster may look at it and think that at least Johnny Sexton will remain the man in possession of the number 10 shirt under the new boss, ex-Ireland player Luke Fitzgerald told the Left Wing panel that Carbery’s assets can be better utilised elsewhere on the pitch.

"The big thing for Andy Farrell is going to be figuring out who goes where. I would suggest Joey Carbery at full-back. It’s a mistake picking him in at 10, he’s a brilliant full-back," the 34-times capped international explained.

"I think people get confused with him being a really good rugby player versus a really good number 10. There’s a certain kind of player that to my eye I look at and I don’t see a 10.

"I feel he’s a brilliant rugby player but one of those players who could be stuck for a position. He’d have the best impact on the game back in 15.

"He’s a brilliant reader of the game. At 10 he doesn’t get to show his footwork enough. I think he brings his wingers into play and opens up the pitch for you. Plus he gives you another really good kicking option. He’s a heads-up rugby player.

"I think he made a mistake moving but he’s committed to it now. And you could still pick him at 15 for Ireland if they stick (to the status quo) for Simon Zebo."

