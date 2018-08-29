Felipe Contepomi explains how he ended up playing for Carlow RFC before making his Leinster debut

Independent.ie

Felipe Contepomi is back at Leinster for his second spell at the province but before he pulled on the blue jersey for the first time over 14 years ago he actually played for another Irish club - Carlow RFC.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/rugby/the-left-wing/felipe-contepomi-explains-how-he-ended-up-playing-for-carlow-rfc-before-making-his-leinster-debut-37264485.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article37264490.ece/31212/AUTOCROP/h342/130076.jpg