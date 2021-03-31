Luke Fitzgerald has questioned Munster's decision to sign South African forward Jason Jenkins, saying that the province should 'take a chance' on their young talent instead.

Days after losing to Leinster in the PRO14 final, a sixth consecutive loss to their rivals, Munster announced that the former Blue Bulls second row, who can also cover the back row, will join the club on a one-year deal next season.

Head coach Johann van Graan said that Jenkins' signing was in part to fill the void left by the retiring duo of CJ Stander and Billy Holland, but questions have been raised as to whether bringing in yet another Springbok will stifle the development of Munster's emerging youngsters.

Former Ireland U-20 stars such as second row Thomas Ahern and back row Jack O'Sullivan are two top prospects who would have been eyeing up more game-time next season, and speaking on the Left Wing podcast, Fitzgerald said he doesn’t think Jenkins is neccessary.

"Do they not have RG Snyman? Do they not have Jean Kleyn? Do they not have enough there?," Fitzgerald said.

"They are buying a second row/back row, I thought Gavin Coombes was one of the best players on the pitch at the weekend.

"He was outstanding. They don't need someone there. They have Tadhg Beirne, who can go into the back row once Snyman is back."

Fitzgerald said that although overseas imports have been crucial to the success of the provinces, they should be targeting top-class internationals, who can then aid in the development of the next generation, something that he feels Munster will be neglecting in this instance.

"I just think it's the wrong direction to go in," Fitzgerald said.

"Leinster have got some great guys in like Isa Nacewa and Rocky Elsom. They are real quality guys. Doug Howlett was brilliant. Guys like that bring the group up.

"Is this guy [Jenkins] the guy to bring Munster to a new level? I would suggest he is not. He might be really good, but I think these young guys have the potential to do that already and they need to play them in the big matches. I think there are a load of guys just behind the starting team who need to play in big games. They need to take a chance on them."

