'Conor did well but there is a difference in the pace of delivery between him and the likes of a Craig Casey'

He may be a way off challenging Conor Murray for the starting jersey at Munster but Luke Fitzgerald thinks that Craig Casey's impressive cameo against Leinster could drive on the Ireland star to rediscover his best form.

Murray gave a good performance in the narrow defeat at the Aviva Stadium as rugby resumed following a five-month hiatus due to Covid-19. However, Casey's introduction in the second half saw the former Ireland U-20 star increase the tempo as Munster fought their way back into contention.

Speaking on Off The Ball, Keith Wood made the point that the two Munster nines were operating in very different circumstances, with Casey given the freedom to push the pace as his team were chasing a deficit, whereas Murray was tasked with implementing the game plan from the start.

However, speaking on The Left Wing, Independent.ie's rugby podcast, Fitzgerald countered that Murray should be looking to get the ball away from the ruck quicker in any case.

"I was so impressed by Casey and I know the situation was different but how Woody answered the question about the difference between the roles is kind of half the problem for me," Luke said.

"I did think Conor Murray played well but I do think there is a difference in the pace of his delivery between him and the likes of a Casey who looked really zippy when he came on. You could see the extra time JJ Hanrahan had on the ball. It had a big difference to the team."

Murray's influence on Munster and Ireland has led both teams to success, particularly at international level, but Fitzgerald thinks that the scrum-half might benefit from relying more on his team-mates and focusing on a quicker delivery.

"The part about Conor having to think more is part of the problem for me. There is probably less thinking required than he is doing, even though he is a smart player. Sometimes it is just about getting the ball away. It is on the other 14 players to be in good positions. They are able to make good decisions too - if they have time. If they don't have time, it is harder to do that.

"When I watch Conor I think maybe he is overdoing it a little bit. He has had a lot of responsibility in a lot of the teams he has played in and for good reason. He is one of our best players but even with greatness, you have to offload it onto other people.

"Munster were trying to score a try so Casey was always just going to be getting the ball out of there. I think Conor will come under pressure in the next while because I thought Luke McGrath was good too."

Online Editors