‘Bernard Jackman could be someone a bit out of left field for that role, but I think he could be very good’

David Nucifora has been the most powerful man in Irish rugby since he was appointed as the IRFU Performance Director in 2014 - but who might be a good person to replace him when the Australian eventually steps away?

Nucifora's contract runs until the end of the 2021/22 season, and while there is no confirmation on whether he will stay on as yet, he dropped a hint in his annual press briefing last week that next year could be his last in the role.

The former Brumbies and Blues head coach oversees all aspects of professional rugby in Ireland, including the senior men's team, the women's team, the provinces, national age-grade teams and the club game.

It is a wide-ranging brief, with Sunday Independent rugby correspondent Brendan Fanning writing last weekend that it may be too big for one person to tackle on their own.

Who might replace Nucifora if he does leave next year? Irish Independent rugby correspondent Ruaidhri O'Connor has suggested former Ireland coach Joe Schmidt as a possible candidate while Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has also been mooted.

However, speaking on The Left Wing, Independent.ie's rugby podcast, Luke Fitzgerald put forward Bernard Jackman has someone who could excel in the role, given his playing and coaching background at home and abroad.

"I think Bernard Jackman would be really good," Fitzgerald said.

"He has a realy good eye for talent. I don't know if you watch him on TV when he is breaking stuff down but he really knows the game. He has a business head on him as well so he would understand how to allocate the resources. He has a good job outside of rugby at the moment but he is still very connected in the game.

"I think he did some really good stuff at the Dragons in bringing through a lot of young players, and they are starting to see the fruits of that now.

"He could be someone a bit out of left-field for that role. I think he could be very good."