'Being known as a utility back is a disaster for getting into the national team'

Luke Fitzgerald says that Ciaran Frawley has a big decision to make on his future after picking up another Man of the Match award for Leinster, and warned that becoming known as a utility back would be a 'disaster' for his international prospects.

The 22-year-old starred for Leo Cullen's side at inside centre against Ulster last Saturday night, showing further versatility having also played at fullback as well as his favoured position of out-half.

And while Frawley could well get a lot of game-time at 12 this season while Robbie Henshaw is away with Ireland, Fitzgerald thinks that the Skerries youngster would be better off sticking to one position as he continues his development - even if that means leaving Leinster.

Read More

As well as Ireland captain Johnny Sexton, Frawley is competing with the Byrne brothers - Ross and Harry - at ten in Leinster. Speaking on the Left Wing, Independent.ie's rugby podcast, Fitzgerald says Frawley risks playing across a number of positions in the backline as cover for the internationals, rather than getting a chance to nail down a full-time position at Leinster.

"The danger for me is that after getting man of the match at 12, his career takes on the form of the utility back," Fitzgerald said.

"I know the feeling, I felt like I probably should have gone somewhere where I could have stuck in one position for a significant period of time. You have got short windows to show your wares. I think it would be great for Leinster if he stayed but for his own career, I wonder if he has given it some thought."

"The question he has to ask himself is, does he want to be the guy who is in the team because the internationals are away, and he can do that if he wants, or does he feel like he has the potential to be starting," Fitzgerald added.

"Is he going to get opportunities? Ross Byrne is a super player and his brother looks good too. He will have to share opportunities with those guys for the foreseeable future at ten."

During Fitzgerald's career, he played across the back three for Ireland as well as in the centre, and he thinks that his versatility ultimately hurt his ability to be a regular starter. The former Leinster and Ireland star says that Frawley should be careful not to go down the same route.

"Being a utility back is a disaster for getting into the national team," Fitzgerald added.

"Playing for Leinster is fine, you can slot in wherever. The issue for him is whether he sees himself in an international jersey. If he does, what position does he think he should be playing in, because that is the position he should be playing in every week."

Online Editors