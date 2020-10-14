'As much as I love Munster, it was probably the worst place in the world for me at that time'

'I found myself as fourth-choice scrum-half at Munster when I was 35 with no real avenue to progress and continue an international career.' Picture credit: Ray McManus / SPORTSFILE

Peter Stringer enjoyed plenty of highs and lows in a professional career that only saw him hang up his boots at the age of 40.

After being written off for being too small early in his career, Stringer went on to win two Heineken Cups and a Grand Slam during a storied tenure with Munster and Ireland.

However, as he revealed on the latest episode of The Left Wing, Independent.ie's rugby podcast, a late-career crossroads left him questioning whether it was time to step away from the game.

By his final season with Munster, 2012/13, Conor Murray was firmly established as the first-choice scrum-half, while the 98-cap international Stringer had been relegated to number four on the depth chart.

After being a key man in Munster's march to the summit of European rugby, Stringer was now faced with battling to get any sort of game time.

"I found myself as fourth-choice scrum-half at Munster when I was 35 with no real avenue to progress and continue an international career," Stringer said.

"People were saying to me that this was the end, that it was time to retire. I heard a lot of that from people who were quite close to me. You kind of take a step back and reflect on where you are at and that plays in your mind a bit, that maybe it is time to hang up the boots.

"It certainly wasn't an enjoyable part of my career. You are sitting on the bench for the A side in the British and Irish Cup over in Neath in front of 150 people, from where you have come from."

However, the fitness fanatic wasn't ready to throw in the towel on his career just yet. Stringer seized on the opportunity to join Saracens on loan in the Premiership, sparking a career renaissance that saw him play for seven years England, as the Corkman subsequently joined Newcastle, Bath, Sale and Worcester.

"I was hitting all my scores [in the gym] and I was still confidant in the way I was playing and I remember having a conversation with Tony McGahan about going on loan to Saracens. I was one of the first guys to go on loan in rugby, it wasn't really done very much then. I really felt the timing was right. As much as I love Munster, it was probably the worst place in the world for me at that time. I just felt for where I was, I just had more to offer and I wasn't finished."

Stringer played 127 more games after leaving Munster, and was delighted to be able to prolong his career and finish it on his terms.

"When I got over to the UK, every single thing I did was geared towards playing for as long as I could. I dieted, and I looked after myself really well. People had written me off, and probably a lot longer before that, and that was in the back of my mind. I wanted to prove that I could still do it and finish on my own terms."

