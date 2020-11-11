'After the chemotherapy and surgery, the chances of it coming back were meant to be 9%. I was in shock'

Former England and Lions prop Alex Corbisiero says his battle with cancer during the Covid-19 lockdown has been ten times harder mentally than physically.

The former Northampton Saints front row was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2019 and after initially recovering, it was discovered that the disease had returned earlier this year. Corbisiero recently underwent a course of chemotherapy in a bid to once again overcome the illness, and the 32-year-old opened up on his tough last few months on the latest episode of The Left Wing podcast.

"About 15 weeks ago they found out that it had spread to my lymph nodes," Corbisiero said.

"I did about nine weeks of chemotherapy and I've basically been at home the whole time because of Covid and the susceptibility with my immune system.

"This time it was different to the first bout because of the isolation and because of Covid.

"Chemo at the moment is no fun. I was there for five or six hours a day with a mask on. Unless you are eating or drinking you are just sitting there in isolation with a mask on. Usually people can have their family with them or a loved one. The experience was tenfold harder for me mentally than physically. It was more the mental side that I had to work hard and stay on top of."

Corbisiero has made a name for himself in rugby punditry across the water, working for NBC Sports in America, but his plans were disrupted once again over the summer when he was told that the cancer had returned, something that he wasn't prepared for.

"It was a huge shock, I didn't think it was coming back and I thought I had put it behind me," Corbisiero said.

"After the chemotherapy and surgery, the chances of it coming back were meant to be 9%. I was getting pain in my abdomen. I honestly thought that it was a digestive issue, I didn't think it would be cancer because I was in the best shape that I've been in since the 2013 Lions. I felt fit and that I had put the last bout of it behind me. I was in shock really."

Despite the trying circumstances, Corbisiero is maintaining a positive outlook and after finishing up his course of chemotherapy at the end of October, he is hoping for a for some good news in the near future.

"I've just got my bloods done and I'm hoping I've no more chemo and that I'm going to get good results."

The ex-England international has also taken his first steps into the world of coaching, having been recently announced as the scrum coach for the new Major League Rugby team in Los Angeles, who are joining the US competition in 2021. The 32-year-old retired from rugby in 2016 after a succession of injuries, and although he feels that he could make an on-field comeback, Corbisiero is more than content to focus on punditry and coaching.

"There have been a few times when I have been tempted," Corbisiero said.

"The first year of the MLR I was tempted by New York and then after my cancer when I was trying to get back in shape, I was almost talked into playing tighthead for the DC team alongside the Beast but I realised that I wasn't 100% ready to commit. Could I still play? Yes. Would I be as good as I used to be? No. Could I still do a job? 100%.

"I don't think I could play every week. I think my playing days are behind me."

