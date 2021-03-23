Ireland secured the biggest win of the Andy Farrell era against England at the weekend - and Luke Fitzgerald thinks that some of the hallmarks of Joe Schmidt's tenure were key in producing such an impressive display.

Ireland ended a four-match losing run against Eddie Jones' side in style at the Aviva Stadium, with tries from Keith Earls and Jack Conan powering the team to a 32-18 victory. One of the tasks Farrell faced when he took over from Schmidt was to move things on following a disappointing end to the Kiwi coach's reign at the 2019 World Cup, but speaking on The Left Wing podcast, Fitzgerald said that certain aspects of the win over England reminded him of the successful period between 2014 and 2018 that yielded three Six Nations titles.

"From Ireland's perspective, and what I did think was interesting, was that a lot of stuff that are Joe Schmidt things, that we were saying we needed to change, were key to the win," Fitzgerald said.

"We were really strong in the air. Hugo Keenan was strong at the back and Robbie Henshaw was brilliant in the air too. Keith Earls was good there too and made it messy. The lineout and the scrum were excellent and were good throughout the championship.

"I thought we won the collisions and the playmaking among our forwards... I think Tadhg Furlong makes a massive difference there. He has the ability to get the ball out of tight exchanges when there is pressure on him. It opens up the pitch for you and creates indecision in the opposition defence.

"The big challenge now is to bring that level of performance next time out, and deliver it consistently."

It was a chastening defeat for England, who finish the Six Nations in fifth after suffering defeats against Scotland, Wales and Ireland just 18 months after making the World Cup final.

Fitzgerald thinks that the team is at a crossroads under Eddie Jones, and that as well as dumping the George Ford/Owen Farrell axis, the form of the team's Saracens contingent is a big issue as they spend in the year in the English Championship.

"I was surprised at how England faded," Fitzgerald said.

"They looked like they lost belief after some big moments went Ireland's way. But that has been the way with them, they have lost their mojo. They need some change-ups in selection. The Saracens issue has really impacted them. Those guys just don't look like themselves at all. They are a good bit off the pace."

Online Editors