'The last few years have been extremely testing' - former Ireland prop Jack McGrath retires after injury battle

Former Ireland and Lions prop Jack McGrath has announced his retirement from rugby.

The 33-year-old was released by Ulster at the end of last season, and has been without a club as he continued his battle to full recover from a troublesome hip injury.

In a statement today, McGrath confirmed that he has opted to call time on his career.

"This decision has taken a considerable amount of time, it has been one of the hardest I’ve ever had to make,” McGrath said.

"The last few years have been extremely testing for myself and my family, both mentally and physically. I feel I have given everything to my rugby career and I have no regrets or anything left to prove. It’s been a long road of rehabilitation after two hip resurfacing operations. My main focus now is my family and I am excited for this next chapter with them.

"I am in a position now where I have a comfortable, pain-free life and can be an active dad, which I have chosen over going back to play rugby.”

Although Ulster were his final team, McGrath enjoyed a highly successful ten-season spell with home province Leinster from his debut in 2010 to his departure in 2019. The St Mary’s College man won a Champions Cup with Leinster in 2018 and was part of a number of league-winning squads.

McGrath also won two Six Nations titles with Ireland in 2014 and 2015, and was a key impact sub during the Lions’ memorable series draw with New Zealand in 2017.

However, it was after that tour that McGrath’s injury problems began and although he played five more seasons, it was a battle to stay on the field.

The Dubliner finishes his career with 59 Ireland caps and three more with the Lions.

He also started at loosehead prop in Ireland’s historic first win over the All Blacks in Chicago in 2016.