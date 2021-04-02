IT’S difficult to be measured when the disappointment stings so fiercely. It’s hard not to vent when your hopes for something spectacular have been crushed in such clinical fashion. But it’s far too easy to lose sight of the bigger picture if you let reactive emotion cloud your vision.

I watched Kildare man Dennis Hogan fight valiantly in Newcastle, Australia, earlier this week before succumbing to a fifth-round TKO loss to the rising star of boxing Down Under, Tim Tszyu.

The home favourite let rip at Hogan’s body from the offset and by the fourth round you could see Hogan wincing every time Tszyu connected with his ribcage; I had a similar expression on my face for most of last weekend’s game at the RDS. Losing to Leinster will always be a sore point.

I arrived at the RDS expecting Leinster to win, just not so easily.

Call me a glutton for punishment, but earlier this week I immersed myself in footage of Munster’s games across the past season.

The weekend despondency subsided as I reminded myself why I had been hopeful last weekend in the first place – it wasn’t based on some naive wish for a sporting miracle, it was on the back of evidence of improvement.

Their shape in attack has been better, some of the young players have shown promise at senior level, and they have won 16 of their 19 games this season – including that stunning comeback at Clermont.

Everyone in Munster wants the trophy drought to end , but the reality is this team – players and management – are on a journey, and if you take a step backwards to analyse it, they still seem to be heading in the right direction.

If they were to exit Europe with a whimper on Saturday afternoon, that case would be more difficult to argue – the pressure on Johann van Graan would crank up; finishing the season with two disappointing defeats would override a lot of the progress that has gone before.

Is Van Graan the man to lead Munster back to silverware? I hope so, it's a tall order with Leinster looming in every competition, but considering the heavy investment around him – with the recruitment of Stephen Larkham, Graham Rowntree, Damian de Allende and RG Snyman – there is clearly plenty of support at board level for what he is doing.

Van Graan and Co are attempting to bring about a sea change in playing style. That takes time and patience – scarce commodities in professional sport.

Stephen Kenny is at a different stage of a similarly bumpy journey with the Irish soccer team – the knives may be out, but he is sticking to his guns.

The FAI board are backing their man, they have committed to his project. The same seems to be the case with Van Graan in Munster.

The coaching team don’t feature among my primary concerns for Munster at the moment; I’m more worried about the psychological damage that’s been done from six Leinster defeats on the trot and the lack of home-grown front-five options to have emerged over the past 10 years.

Leinster are hard to live with when they are as good as they were last weekend, but there also seemed to be a lack of belief among Munster’s players when the game was there to be won.

I thought the win in Clermont would have strengthened Munster’s mental resilience but it appears they still have some way to go.

From a personnel perspective, there are currently just five Munster-born front-five players in the first-team squad – including three hookers – between the ages of 20 and 30: Diarmuid Barron (22), Fineen Wycherley (23), Liam O’Connor (25), Niall Scannell (29 next week) and Kevin O’Byrne (30 in two weeks’ time).

Even with 21-year-olds Thomas Ahern and Josh Wycherley expanding that senior cohort for next season, it’s an area that needs attention and again is not something that can be rectified overnight.

Like it or not, that unreliable production line is partly responsible for the signing of Jason Jenkins, no matter what number he ends up with on his back.

The optics of it aren’t great in light of the news around JJ Hanrahan and Darren Sweetnam, but Munster have a gap in personnel to plug and they feel Jenkins is their best option.

Psychological concerns, production-line issues and South African signings will matter little at 3.0pm.

The good news is it’s not Leinster coming to town, the bad news is it’s another duel with one of Europe’s best in the competition that means the most to Munster. This is where you prove your credentials.

