| 8.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The knives may be out for Johann Van Graan but he still has a fair bit of credit in the bank

Alan Quinlan

Munster head coach Johann van Graan Expand

Close

Munster head coach Johann van Graan

Munster head coach Johann van Graan

Munster head coach Johann van Graan

IT’S difficult to be measured when the disappointment stings so fiercely. It’s hard not to vent when your hopes for something spectacular have been crushed in such clinical fashion. But it’s far too easy to lose sight of the bigger picture if you let reactive emotion cloud your vision.

I watched Kildare man Dennis Hogan fight valiantly in Newcastle, Australia, earlier this week before succumbing to a fifth-round TKO loss to the rising star of boxing Down Under, Tim Tszyu.

The home favourite let rip at Hogan’s body from the offset and by the fourth round you could see Hogan wincing every time Tszyu connected with his ribcage; I had a similar expression on my face for most of last weekend’s game at the RDS. Losing to Leinster will always be a sore point.

Most Watched

Privacy