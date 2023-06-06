The key questions answered as London Irish face day of reckoning on the anniversary of D-Day

London Irish could be the third Premiership side consigned to oblivion on Tuesday in what is proving a torrid season for English rugby’s top flight.

With Worcester Warriors and Wasps already dissolved, Irish face a Rugby Football Union-enforced deadline to prove they can play a part in the 2023-24 Premiership and European season or risk being suspended from playing and kicked out of the English league.

We answer the questions facing the Exiles – and the Premiership – on their day of reckoning, the 79th anniversary of WWII’s D-Day, with the RFU’s deadline for proof of funds looming at 4pm on Tuesday.

What is the latest?

Today is D-Day for the Exiles. London Irish will be suspended from the Premiership and European competitions at 4pm by the Rugby Football Union unless the club can demonstrate that they can be funded throughout next season, either by the US consortium purportedly interested in buying them or by their existing ownership. The club’s employees have been paid only half of their wages for May.

Last Friday, the Exiles were served a winding-up petition by HM Revenue and Customs. London Irish Rugby Ground Limited, London Irish Holdings Limited and London Irish Scottish Richmond Limited were all identified as part of the petition.

All three of these companies count Adrian Alli, the club’s interim chief executive, and owner Mick Crossan as directors and list their respective addresses in Sunbury-On-Thames.

Given the ongoing uncertainty around the US consortium, the best hope for Irish is an 11th-hour lifeline from Crossan to fund next season.

What does Tuesday’s announcement mean for the Premiership?

If London Irish are saved, then it is a case of ‘as you were’, with the league continuing in an 11-team format.

If, however, London Irish are suspended this evening, then the Premiership will restart next season as a 10-team league; often touted as the ideal number by insiders. Given London Irish qualified for the Champions Cup, Bristol Bears – the ninth-placed team – will take the Exiles’ place in Europe next season.

And for Irish’s players?

They will be free to find new clubs, with a number of the Exiles’ squad already exploring options elsewhere. The issue for the playing squad is that many teams, both in the Premiership and Top 14, are finished with their recruitment for next season and tied by salary-cap constraints of their respective competitions.

To that end, having granted a week-long extension at the request of Irish players and staff, the RFU has stressed that their June 6 deadline is final.

What next for Irish?

That remains unclear given that, at time of writing, the Exiles remain a Premiership club. But, should they not meet today’s 4pm deadline, it is understood Irish will be suspended from all competitions and relegated to the bottom of the league pyramid, level 10.

Talks over a takeover may continue, but the threat of HMRC’s winding-up petition means the clock is ticking on keeping the club in existence.