The Irish rugby calendar would collapse without the financial bonanza of Munster vs Leinster

'This time round the St Stephen’s night derby was sold out before Santa even started wrapping his pressies.' Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Shane Nolan

Shane Nolan

Twenty years ago the world was in such a curious shape that Munster played five interpro matches that season, 2002/’03, without crossing Leinster’s path. Three games with Connacht, two with Ulster, but not even a game of touch to pass the time with the province who at that stage were still under Munster’s thumb.

We don’t remember this hole in the calendar causing too much of a fuss at the time, but as the teams go to war again in Thomond Park tonight you appreciate its importance now as a permanent feature on the landscape.

