The Irish rugby calendar would collapse without the financial bonanza of Munster vs Leinster

Twenty years ago the world was in such a curious shape that Munster played five interpro matches that season, 2002/’03, without crossing Leinster’s path. Three games with Connacht, two with Ulster, but not even a game of touch to pass the time with the province who at that stage were still under Munster’s thumb.

We don’t remember this hole in the calendar causing too much of a fuss at the time, but as the teams go to war again in Thomond Park tonight you appreciate its importance now as a permanent feature on the landscape.

Imagine a schedule where the best-supported rugby teams in the country didn’t meet? How would you explain to the accountants that you were going to skip that game altogether and the cash that goes with it?

In that Celtic League tournament that had yet to win the wallet of a sponsor, there were two pools of eight, with Munster and Ulster in Pool A and Leinster and Connacht in Pool B. Leinster were a dismal fifth in their pool behind Pontypridd, Glasgow, Cardiff and Connacht. Knocked out before the knock-outs started, so no chance to meet Munster, who went on to win it.

This time around the St Stephen’s night derby was sold out before Santa even started wrapping his pressies.

​Ireland’s Old Firm is still sufficiently robust to survive selections that don’t include all the stars. If you consider the pain Ulster are feeling having missed out on an estimated €800,000 from the Champions Cup tie with La Rochelle, then think of how the suits in Munster and Leinster would react to having this fixture taken off the table.

There were more than 45,000 fans in Lansdowne Road in late October when Leinster, with a handful of front-liners on show, won comfortably. That put €1.6m in the kitty. Munster will turn over €750k today.

Money is never far from anyone’s agenda in professional sport. For example, the €2.5m that Leinster picked up this year between Government support over Covid and the CVC windfall is not a recurring gift. So while the budgeted turnover for next year is roughly €18.5m, they’ll need to come up with new streams to compensate for the absence of the Covid/CVC cash.

For now, missing out on getting the Champions Cup fixture with Racing in the Aviva as the bumper Christmas bash affects their bottom line. Instead, it will be in the last round of pool games, on January 21, which, all things considered, will be a harder sell.

You’d imagine that’s where new CEO Shane Nolan gets up on the podium and declares: “Lads, this is my time to shine!”

The former Google man has seemingly already introduced to the Leinster HQ a touch of the feng shui for which his former employer’s emporia are famous. His colleagues are keen to see what class of rabbits he can pull from the hat to increase revenue in an era of crazy costs.

In particular, you wonder what those costs have done to the redevelopment of the RDS. It’s hard to think of a rugby stadium in any city to match the location, space and easy-going atmosphere of Leinster’s rented home. Those attractions cover over the frayed edges.

Before clearing his desk last month, then CEO Mick Dawson said: “I am confident that in early 2023 we’ll be able to provide a further update, together with the RDS, on the next stage of our plans for the RDS arena.”

It’s been a slow burner, cooled by Covid, and tempered further by the escalating price of anything that requires bricks and mortar. So what started life in August 2016 as a €26m development taking the stadium from its current 18,500 capacity up to 21,000 might now be more than €50m.

The planning permission runs out next summer. A year ago a Leinster spokesman expressed “100 per cent optimism” about the project going ahead, and hoped there would be enough shekels floating around the Government’s National Development Plan to stump up the extra €10m needed to crack on in 2023.

The goalposts have shifted a bit though. The RDS recently completed the purchase of an acre of land at the junction of Anglesea Road and Simmonscourt Road where St Mary’s Church sits. That would allow for a new entrance to the rugby side of the RDS complex which will require new planning permission anyway.

This prompts an upbeat tune from Shane Nolan.

“Securing the 25-year lease on the RDS Arena was a crucial recent development,” he says. “We’re working very hard behind the scenes to take that next step and are hopeful of a positive update in the first few months of the new year. I’m only here a few weeks but it’s been great working with Geraldine (Ruane) and her team at the RDS and we look forward to bringing that news to our supporters early in 2023.”

Great, but in July of this year a senior source in the Department of Sport described as “unlikely” the prospect of extra funding on top of the original €10m from Government. Leinster could always try and tap up the Bank of the IRFU.

Their approach might be to point out that they don’t come running ‘cap in hand’ every time a bill lands in Leinster HQ. Indeed, they have been adept at raising funds for their own infrastructural developments in their UCD base and Donnybrook.

Getting the RDS sorted is a big deal however, not least for the corporate revenue it will open up. But if CEO Kevin Potts’s tone a few weeks ago is any indicator, when pulling back the duvet on the union’s finances, then that bed is already made.

They’re drawing down money now on future deals to keep heads above water. Those figures may show a balance of over €50m, but it’s largely to do with an exceptional item of €44.5m, which came from rugby’s new friends in CVC. Exceptional is as it sounds however. That ship has now sailed.

As for Munster, a few months ago they were expressing confidence about getting to a break-even point next year. Their debt on Thomond Park was declared in summer to be down to €6.5m, and at a repayment rate of €100k-a-year is not a handbrake on their ability to drive on.

However, success on the field is what will determine either shifting through the gears or staying in neutral. The prospect of non-qualification for next season’s Champions Cup is galling.

Aside from the impact on the gate where would that leave sales of replica shirts which once was a stellar performer?

Perhaps giving more business to Páirc Uí Chaoimh, as alluded to by Leo Cullen, will be on the table. A Corkman asked us this week, with a straight face: “Could this be the last Munster/Leinster derby in Limerick?”

Well, wherever it’s played in future it will earn some coin and keep a lot of folks happy. The Irish calendar would collapse without it.