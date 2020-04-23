| 12.2°C Dublin

The Irish Abroad, Part Two: '95% of coaches are coming from playing professionally. It's quite hard to break in'

Alan Kingsley is the kicking and skills coach at the Dragons. Expand

Alan Kingsley is the kicking and skills coach at the Dragons.

Des Berry

The presence of Alan Kingsley on the Dragons website is acknowledged by a photo. Nothing more.

No mention of those out-half days with Portlaoise, Young Munster, Garryowen and the University of Western Australia in Perth.

No mention of the coaching roles at the Western Force Academy or as head coach to Navan for five years in the All-Ireland League and the back-to-back promotions that moved the Meath club from 2C to 2A.