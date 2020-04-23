The Irish Abroad, Part Two: '95% of coaches are coming from playing professionally. It's quite hard to break in'

The presence of Alan Kingsley on the Dragons website is acknowledged by a photo. Nothing more.

No mention of those out-half days with Portlaoise, Young Munster, Garryowen and the University of Western Australia in Perth.

No mention of the coaching roles at the Western Force Academy or as head coach to Navan for five years in the All-Ireland League and the back-to-back promotions that moved the Meath club from 2C to 2A.

Kicking and skills coach Kingsley is one of those to start at the very bottom and work his way up.

"If you look around, upwards of 95% of coaches are coming from playing professionally. It is quite hard to break in," he said.

"I took advice from ex-professionals and current coaches, part of which was to get to know people in the industry, to network.

"You are going to have to make a name for yourself. I started by volunteering time before pushing on to get that vital experience. That is the path I took."

Forget pay-for-play, Kingsley "fell into coaching" by following a no pay-for-work strategy at the Western Force in Super Rugby.

"Andrew Scotney was the kicking and skills coach with the Force," he said.

"He asked me to come in and transfer his messages to the players, the idea being the same message from a different accent might stay with players.

"I got a year of experience with the Academy which was in its' infancy. It was the perfect place for a young coach starting out."

One afternoon, in 2013, he was out socialising on a 'Sunday Session,' a popular pastime in Perth, when his agent Karl Hogan got in touch about a role at Navan RFC.

"I was only after getting a five-year visa in Australia. That had been my medium-term plan until that phone call came through," he said.

The five-year theme continued at Navan, where Kingsley stayed to drive back-to-back promotions in his final two years.

"There wasn't an instant change of fortune. In the first two seasons, we were winning the second or third last match of the season just to stay in the AIL."

It all came to a head around Christmas of 2014 when Kingsley met Navan man Leo Finlay in the Tara Cafe at the Hill of Tara.

"Basically, I threw the toys out of the pram," he said.

"I knew I had either got myself another two-year contract and they were going to invest in the club or they were going to say, 'this cheeky little pr**k from Portlaoise is after telling us we're a s**t club, he's out of here.

"In fairness, Leo was the perfect man to facilitate the move from being, literally, one of the lowest ranking AIL clubs to where they are now."

During that time, Kingsley met Bernard Jackman on a fact-finding mission to Grenoble.

"I spent time with Bernard and, from there, the relationship grew," he said.

"I just sent him ideas the whole time. I always kept that link open. He knew I always wanted to be a professional coach."

When Jackman made the move from Grenoble to Dragons, it was time for Kingsley to move to Wales.

The region might have been strapped for cash. But, the trends in the game meant they set money aside to invest in a full-time kicking coach.

"I had relative experience. Bernard had an idea I knew what I was talking about from the link we had formed in the previous three years. He knew my thinking around the game, how I approached it."

Kingsley and his partner Rosie, working in child psychology for the National Health Service (NHS), live in Radyr, a village six miles outside Cardiff.

The boys settled quickly too, Scott, 11, is playing rugby and football for Llandaff and beginning to show signs of a Welsh accent, even learning the language at school, a 200-metre walk from their front door, while three-year old Bobby is in the local creche.

Kingsley spends most of the week driving 15 minutes to and from a centre of excellence in Caerphilly where Dragons are based and 20 minutes out to Rodney Parade for game days.

The sacking of Jackman in December 2018 and the hiring of the experienced Englishman Dean Ryan meant he had to prove his worth all over again.

"My role hasn't changed and there is an option to extend the contract," he said.

The Laois man is fascinated by the prospect of the proposal for the '50-22' rule to come into the game.

The new move would enable the attacking team to earn a lineout should they successfully kick the ball from their own half (50) and bounce it into touch inside the opponents 22.

"Kicking has become ever more prevalent in the last two or three seasons," he stated.

"This new rule change, along with the importance of a strong kicking game anyway, is going to be massive for kicking coaches across the world.

"You can use one kick to cut out phases, save energy, move you up the pitch and give you the ball in attack.

"People will be aware of it. Clubs will have to cover it better. They will be more protective of the backfield which will mean fewer numbers in the frontline and more option to attack gaps because it won't be staked with numbers."

It looks like it could be good for the game and good for Kingsley's career.

"It would highlight the importance of having good kickers across your team and coaches will spend more time on using kick strategy."

Ireland's 2017 eclipse of New Zealand and the 2018 Grand Slam had solid foundations in a kicking strategy that prompted copycat moves.

It was evident in how England exploited Ireland at the Aviva in 2019 and at Twickenham in February, moving clear on the back of two tries from their kicking strategy.

At this point, the PRO14 League and the Challenge Cup quarter-final have been ruined by COVID-19.

It is in unexpected periods of inactivity like this that Kingsley has been able to take stock of his career.

And he knows exactly what he wants from it: "I have no interest in the world in moving up to be a head coach or even a backs coach in the foreseeable future.

"I want to stay a kicking coach for as long as I can, you know, your Richie Murphy, your Neil Jenkins, your Dave Alred.

"I do realise I am boxing myself off into a specific area of the game. It is just where my passion is."

It is that fire in his belly that makes Kingsley just right for the Dragons.