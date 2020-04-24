| 13.7°C Dublin

The Irish Abroad, Part Three: 'I want to develop as a coach in the man's game. It is a different beast'

In Part Three of a new series running across the next two weeks, Des Berry chats to Irish people around the world involved in rugby

Sophie Spence in action for Ireland against Australia at the 2017 World Cup Expand

Des Berry

When the roar of the crowd fades away, you are left with the rest of your life to navigate. 

It is a problem exacerbated when you feel there is more left in the green tank.

Sophie Spence was a central figure in Ireland's golden generation of girls, winning the 2013 Grand Slam and the 2014 Six Nations.