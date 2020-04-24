The Irish Abroad, Part Three: 'I want to develop as a coach in the man's game. It is a different beast'

When the roar of the crowd fades away, you are left with the rest of your life to navigate.

It is a problem exacerbated when you feel there is more left in the green tank.

Sophie Spence was a central figure in Ireland's golden generation of girls, winning the 2013 Grand Slam and the 2014 Six Nations.

The powerhouse lock was right at the heart of the battle in Ireland's first-ever defeats of England in 2013 and New Zealand at the 2014 World Cup.

"It's different. It's very different," Spence said, about the transition into life after playing rugby.

"I suppose, it probably took me over a year to find myself. I remember having chats with Ailis (Egan) and Nora (Stapleton) and telling them how I was lost.

"You are doing things differently to what everyone else is doing, to what you were used to doing for so long.

"You are almost institutionalised, to a point, because you know what time you are going to eat and train. I had to create new routines.

"Life all of a sudden changes and it is harder when it is not on your timeline, when you don't expect it.

"Things are different. The one thing that helps you to push on is keeping that connection as players, keeping in touch, helping and supporting each other.”

The end of Spence's career was a consequence of the debris left from the 2017 World Cup, Ireland's disastrous hosting undermined by a rift between management and players.

Something had to change. Unfortunately, Spence’s belief in what had to happen was not shared by the IRFU.

"It was post-World Cup, heading into the focus on the 2018 Six Nations," she stated.

"I am open about talking about it now because that’s how everyone learns and you would want to change things.

"There were a lot of players, who were retiring like Ailis (Egan), Nora (Stapleton) and I wasn’t sure whether I was going to give it one or two more seasons. But, I wanted to see change before I made a commitment to play on.

"I was coming from a place where we knew things weren't right in camp for a couple of seasons.

"As players, you need everyone as a collective to push through and do what they can to make things right."

This led the decorated veteran to look outside of rugby for information about how Ireland could resuscitate a failing culture.

"If I was going to continue, I wanted to push forward for the other women who were going to be the future."

The much-publicised intention to make the head coach role a part-time commitment was just one of the problems, along with what Spence interpreted as a de-escalation of support.

"I remember being sat in a meeting at one of the camps, being told that nutritional support was being reduced to the people who need it.

"That was a very strange announcement in front of the squad," she recalled.

"To be a High-Performance squad, you need as much support as possible as long as the players are adhering to everything expected from them. It has to work both ways.

"Sport at the highest level is about performance and results," said Spence.

"This all happened against the efforts to compete against England and France when they are so far ahead.

"I was meeting people from different sports in an effort to find out how they did things, how they resolved issues.

“Sadly, this got back to the IRFU. And that was it for me. I wasn't selected for the Six Nations. It was a sad way to end my time as an Irish international.”

The motivation to look outside the bubble came from a good place and the search for a job was a frustrating exercise.

"Jobs in sport, in any country, are difficult to find. There was nothing more coming about for me, unfortunately. I looked for something. But, there wasn’t anything."

When those avenues were walked and closed off, Spence made the decision to put her relationship first, moving to Wales to be with long-time girlfriend Anwen Harry, now her wife.

The two women had met at Teesside University and maintained an on-off relationship for a decade as Spence chased her dreams to Ireland.

Unsurprisingly, she walked into an environment that celebrated the differences that have been embraced by the ‘Rugby For All’ ethos.

"I suppose, rugby is a community. It is about respect for all. It is open for all. Within that, everyone has to feel comfortable about who they are," she said.

"The friends I have from the game, you would never put us together. We are a complete bunch of misfits.

"That is what I love about sport. Me and Anwen met when we were at university through rugby. I had never played and she loved it.

"We were together for 3 ½ years and we were apart when I was in Dublin. We got back together in 2016.

"Timing is everything when you are an athlete and you are in rugby because you take things seriously. That is your focus."

Suddenly, the focus was on change, not of Ireland's rugby culture at the highest level, but of life direction.

It was then the generosity of coffee king Colin Harmon, of 3fe, became a guiding light.

Spence had always been interested in opening a cafe and Harmon had taken time to offer his expertise and even free coffee to Ireland's squad during the 2017 World Cup.

It led to a process of researching, designing and rebuilding, eventually, opening a cafe ‘Y Shed’ in Gowerton, outside Swansea, in late 2018.

In her time, Spence had built quite the coaching curriculum vitae from roles with Leinster Rugby, leading the establishment of the Leinster Schools of Excellence for Girls in 2014 and heading up the rugby department in Dublin City University for three years as well as setting up Spence Rugby Academy for girls at the grass-roots level for three years.

The start of a new business was time-consuming. But, the pull of rugby was strong. There was still that passion to get involved and Anwen alerted her to an opening early last year for a new men’s coach at local club Penclawdd, playing in Division 1 West.

"It was funny because they had never had a woman coach before. It was a new thing for them and me," she issued.

"At the interview, I was sitting with eight men around me, being asked general coaching questions, you know, how would you set-up a session? Would you be involved in the Youths?

"How would I respond to the men not being used to a female coach? I laughed because it was something I knew was going to come up.

"I just said, ‘it doesn’t matter the gender, you earn the respect from player-to-coach and vice versa.

"The biggest thing for me is that I wouldn’t claim to know everything. If I don’t know, I will go and source information and find out the answer.

"It is about being very open. Communication is the biggest thing for me,” she continued.

"You’ve got to be open to criticism because not everyone is going to like what you are doing and you have to be adaptable and current."

The first-team responsibilities are split down the line between Spence and backs boss Ben Hall.

"Technically, I would take scrums, lineouts and a lot of the body of the sessions, in terms of organising and running them," she says.

"The lads are a tight-knit group. It brings home to me how we are trying to build a community within a community.

"Everyone rolls out for the match on a Saturday. It is almost a religious thing in Wales."

Before the coronavirus set in, Penclawdd, promoted last season, were seventh in the 12-club Division with the aim of finishing in fifth.

The rugby has been set aside as Spence catches up on the paperwork at ‘Y Shed.’ There has also been time to take stock on where she is and where she would like to be.

"Until you take the time to reflect on something, you don’t realise the impact you have," she shared.

"I absolutely have goals. They change all the time. Ultimately, I want to keep moving up and up.

"I want to develop as a coach in the man's game. At the minute, I’m happy learning and developing in the men’s game. It is a different beast."

She has not got “far enough in her thoughts” to contemplate becoming the first woman to coach Ireland.

It will take something special to tempt her away as Anwen is a psychologist for the NHS and ‘Y Shed’ also needs all her tender care.

Spence has already benefited from the generosity of ex-Dragons coach Bernard Jackman’s openness but has yet to run into Ospreys head coach Mike Ruddock.

"No, I haven’t met Mike. I would definitely have a coffee with him," Sophie adds.

And she knows the perfect little place.