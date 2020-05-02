| 13.4°C Dublin

The Irish Abroad, Part Ten: From Leo the Lion to Nova Scotia - ex-Leinster man making his way in Canada

In the final part of his series, Des Berry talks to Jack Hanratty

Jack Hanratty has had an eventful time in professional rugby. Expand

Des Berry

It wasn't exactly what Skerries man Jack Hanratty had in mind when he accepted the role of 'Leo the Lion' for Leinster's 2011 Heineken Cup final.

He had already fulfilled the engagement for the semi-final in the Aviva Stadium, another dicey situation in which Jonathan Sexton's 81st-minute penalty guaranteed a 32-23 defeat of Toulouse.

Three weeks later, the task to entertain became impossible, Leinster trudging to the dressing-room at half-time after a 22-6 mauling from Northampton.