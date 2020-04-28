| 9.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The Irish Abroad, Part Six: 'When I decided to leave, the main question I got asked was simply - why?'

In part six of our series, Des Berry talks to Ciara O'Connor about her time in New Zealand

Ciara O'Connor was capped by Ireland before moving to New Zealand. Expand

Close

Ciara O'Connor was capped by Ireland before moving to New Zealand.

Ciara O'Connor was capped by Ireland before moving to New Zealand.

Ciara O'Connor was capped by Ireland before moving to New Zealand.

Des Berry

Ciara O'Connor has a sense of adventure that has taken her from Kerry senior footballer to Ponsonby front-row forward in Auckland’s Premiership.

The Killorglin native made the switch from Gaelic football to rugby a decade ago and then from Ireland to New Zealand in late 2018.

A restlessness about her path through life drove her to emigrate just when she was on the verge of getting what she had wanted.