The Irish Abroad, Part Six: 'When I decided to leave, the main question I got asked was simply - why?'

Ciara O'Connor has a sense of adventure that has taken her from Kerry senior footballer to Ponsonby front-row forward in Auckland’s Premiership.

The Killorglin native made the switch from Gaelic football to rugby a decade ago and then from Ireland to New Zealand in late 2018.

A restlessness about her path through life drove her to emigrate just when she was on the verge of getting what she had wanted.

"When I decided to leave, the main question I got asked was simply - why? I can understand that. I had tried for so long and so hard to play for Ireland," she stated.

"But, you're not contracted. It is not your day-to-day job, even though it is all you literally live and breathe.

"You come to a time where you have a choice. Do I keep going? Or do I see the world?

"I always wanted to travel to New Zealand rather than Australia. I wanted to find out what level I could play out there.

"I just wanted a change of scenery. I didn't want to have any regrets."

It wasn't the first time that O’Connor had walked away from her goals just when reaching them.

There were the four years of playing for Kerry's Junior and Senior teams, the enjoyment reduced by injuries and the unbreakable hold Cork had on Munster.

On a whim, O'Connor went down to Tralee Rugby Club to begin a love affair that has lasted through the ups and the downs.

"I played for Kerry at either full-back, centre-back or goalie for years before that and injuries caused me to lose my love for it.

"I fell in love with rugby straight away, was revitalised by it. There was a plan in place, in terms of stepping stones."

Even then, progress was not immediate, a Munster rejection fuelling the competitive drive. If her own weren't interested, O'Connor knew Connacht were, making her provincial debut in 2012.

"I made the decision to move to Galway and get management experience at work in Elverys, while making a plan to travel if I didn't make Ireland within a year," she said.

"That was May 2014. Within two weeks, I received an email to let me know I had made the Ireland training squad."

O'Connor was on the pathway. It just didn't lead anywhere until eventually making her Ireland debut off the bench against Scotland in 2017. The first start came against Wales in February 2018.

At last, the decisions were beginning to pay an international dividend, starting against Japan in the World Cup in August of that year and racking up a dozen caps in green.

Still, when push came to shove, O'Connor was not willing to make the same sacrifice for 2019 she did in 2014.

Ireland coach Adam Griggs met O'Connor halfway between Dublin and Galway to persuade the Irish hooker to stay on for the Six Nations. To no avail.

"It was different this time around. I was 29. There was a visa to the age of 30 to go to New Zealand. It was a case of then or never"

"Rugby is such a cocoon, such a bubble when you are in it," she adds.

"I was working a full-time 40-45 hour job, Monday to Friday, training before and after work every day I had to leave work on Friday, drive to Dublin, train twice on a Saturday and twice on Sunday, drive back down to Galway and start all over again on Monday.

"I mean I absolutely enjoyed every single minute of it. That's a fact. It was a case of do I want to do something different with my life or do I want to just work and play rugby.

"Lots of other things suffer. Relationships suffer. Family occasions suffer. You have to make excuses to miss things.

"Sometimes there were things you wanted to do and couldn't. Now, people, family and friends understand you are trying to play for your country."

There was also the personal awareness that she would be short-changing Griggs and those who wanted to fight for the number two shirt.

"You are either all in or not and I was all in for a long time," she stated.

"It was so hard during the first Six Nations when I was here in New Zealand in 2019. There is a part of you when you leave it that wonders: ‘should I be there?’

"There is always that competitive streak in you that is screaming ‘I can do that’ and ‘should I be doing that.’"

Nonetheless, the need for a challenge has been met in the home of rugby where O’Connor found a new club within two weeks of coming to Auckland.

"I came over here with a friend Niamh Ní Dhroma, who was actually on the Ireland squad this year. We did 10 days travelling on the south island.

"I had a friend in Auckland, Elizabeth Dooley, the girl I was supposed to leave with back in 2014. She was away on tour working with New Zealand cricket.

"I came out here with nothing, no rugby, no job, no guarantee of anything.

"I wasn't here two weeks when a Black Ferns sevens player Kayla McAlister suggested I should join the Ponsonby club. I went along to the first pre-season session which had the men and women senior teams and the Under 20s.

"They were so happy to see you, coaches and players. They immersed you in the club straight away."

It wasn’t long before O’Connor discovered it wasn’t all fun and games.

"I actually got sunstroke in the second week of pre-season, which made me sick, missing two training sessions.

"I couldn't believe the number of messages I received from them, checking I was okay, offering to bring me anything I needed, encouraging me to be back at training.

"The way I was made feel welcome made me feel comfortable here. That is the thing about rugby. It is transferable. My friends here you are so similar to my friends at home."

The religious status rugby has in New Zealand means there is a constant flow of talent into the clubs.

"As the pre-season wore on, there would be one or two new girls every week. Age wouldn't really come up. But, in conversation, you find out these players were just out of High School, 17, 18 year-olds coming in that would make any international team.

"The calibre of player here is just different and their aggression level is something you can't really teach.

"It is that want. It is that drive. It is something completely different," she added.

"You see elements of it in certain players when you play with them and against them.

"It is just embedded in them on top of having such a skill level that they're doing things for fun and you are at your limit to replicate it."

As luck would have it, O’Connor has joined a club with two New Zealand Black Ferns front row forwards in Aldora Itunu and Cristo Tofa.

"There was one evening we were finished training. I had my boots off, ready to go.

"I was told to come out to do more scrummaging. We walked out. There was the Ponsonby Premiership men’s front row waiting for us.

"I was like: ‘grand, let’s go.’ We had a session with them. It was all about preparing Aldora and Cristo for National camp the next week and they were confident enough to take me as the third person."

She secured a second visa through her employer ‘Care On Call,’ working as a carer for a girl with a traumatic brain injury, getting better until the coronavirus struck.

"I would 100-percent say I am a better rugby player now than when I left Ireland. There is a high standard here."

"I could definitely see myself doing another year or two here and I would possibly go home then. I have always been involved in High-Performance sport from the age of twelve."

The only difference now is that the coronavirus has caused O’Connor to think more deeply about parents John and Ann, brother Aidan, his fiance Nathalie and, especially, nieces Amanita and Arya.

She has not ruled out a return home to play for Ireland again.

"You have to be wanted, number one. You don’t just rock up and play. You would need to play club and province to be considered.

"When I was leaving, Adam said ‘keep in touch.’ He was understanding.

"I think I would find it very hard to be at home and not put myself forward. If that is a year down the track, I would be a year older, 32."

By then, she just might fancy another change.