| 13.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The Irish Abroad, Part Seven: 'This was absolute madness to me. I was sitting with them, wondering how I got there'

In part seven of our series, Des Berry talks to Peter Lydon on playing for Stade Francais and why Ealing Trailfinders aren't affected by Covid-19 shutdown

Peter Lydon in action for London Scottish Expand

Close

Peter Lydon in action for London Scottish

Peter Lydon in action for London Scottish

Peter Lydon in action for London Scottish

Des Berry

There aren't many men who have taken the transformative leap from Seapoint to Stade Francais in a single bound.

That was the gold-striking experience of Peter Lydon in 2013 when a lack of interest from the Leinster Academy prompted the Kilkennyman to turn to Nigel Osbourne.

"At the time, I didn't feel I was getting anywhere in the Irish system," said the ex-Leinster U20 out-half, now more at home at full-back for Ealing Trailfinders in the English Championship.