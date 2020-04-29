The Irish Abroad, Part Seven: 'This was absolute madness to me. I was sitting with them, wondering how I got there'

There aren't many men who have taken the transformative leap from Seapoint to Stade Francais in a single bound.

That was the gold-striking experience of Peter Lydon in 2013 when a lack of interest from the Leinster Academy prompted the Kilkennyman to turn to Nigel Osbourne.

"At the time, I didn't feel I was getting anywhere in the Irish system," said the ex-Leinster U20 out-half, now more at home at full-back for Ealing Trailfinders in the English Championship.

"I got in contact with Nigel because I used to do his Rugby Camp out in France and we had always got on well together," he said.

"This was my second year out of school and Nigel asked me to come and play for Seapoint in Division 2A of the All-Ireland League.

"He had connections in France and felt he could put clips together of my game to help with looking for a professional move."

This game is all about getting your foot in the door and then it is up to the individual.

Osbourne's network of contacts included close-friend Richard Pool-Jones, then the Director of Rugby at Stade Francais.

Peter Lydon in action for Stade Francais

The aristocrats had two out-half slots filled by France’s Jules Plisson and Morne Steyn, their short-term problem being that the Springbok would not be finished with the Rugby Championship until the Autumn.

In March 2013, Lydon received the unlikely news from Osbourne that he had to hop on a flight to Paris, quick pronto.

Stade were playing Clermont-Auvergne on one of those carnival evenings at the Stade de France.

"It all happened so fast. I didn't have time to think about it. I got the phone call on a Wednesday to come over and this was Friday evening," he said.

"I was taken into the dressing-room where everyone was getting ready. This was absolute madness to me. I was sitting with them, wondering how I got there.”

Two weeks later, the quick-hit visit was followed up to undergo a medical and strength and conditioning session.

Lydon was instructed to attend for pre-season in July on a one-year deal.

"In the end, I was second-choice out-half until October when Steyn arrived after The Rugby Championship. To be in that environment was amazing; training and playing with those players," he said.

Peter Lydon in action Ealing Trailfinders

He gained valuable experience in cameos in the Top-14 and the bulk of the Challenge Cup matches that season. And that was it.

He was already planning a future somewhere easier to get game time and develop his game.

"I was enjoying France. It is just a very different culture, especially when you are a young player trying to make it. I needed to play.

"The way they approach strength and conditioning is very laid back and I wanted to get back to an Anglo-Irish way of training, pushing myself harder."

There was interest from England and Lydon agreed to join London Scottish on a three-year contract in 2014 where he was able to grow with regular minutes.

From there, his current club Ealing Trailfinders came calling in 2017, possibly identifying his goal-kicking prowess, 642 points in 74 appearances for Scottish, as a difference-maker in their quest to make it into The Premiership.

The Trailfinders wealthy owner Mike Gooley has painstakingly put together a fine, competitive squad of players in The Championship.

Somehow the Gods of rugby are transpiring against them this season.

It wasn't that long ago Saracens were relegated to play in the Championship in 2020/2021, the likes of Billy Vunipola, Owen Farrell and Maro Itoje since committing to stay at the club.

The prospect of playing against Saracens, the European champions, is not one for the faint-hearted.

"It is a strange one. Why are they not being punished more? I feel one relegation for the number of seasons they have broken the salary cap is not right," he said.

"As far as I'm aware, they have been over the salary cap for years," offered Lydon.

This is not the grudge of a victim mentality, rather an opinion based on how another club was banished from professional rugby in 2017 in less grievous circumstances when failing to convince the RFU that they were financially viable.

"You look at London Welsh. They got into financial trouble and they were relegated to the bottom of English rugby," he stated.

"You see that punishment for a club that gets unfortunate in mismanaging money, whereas Saracens have been actively, essentially, cheating over a number of years.

"But, it is dealt with differently. I don't know. That doesn't seem fair or right. I realise it would be drastic to drop them to the lowest tier of rugby."

It is the latest in a long line of decisions handed down by the RFU that have overlooked the best interests of The Championship.

"Why is there one rule for one and another rule for another?" asked Lydon.

"That is the frustrating thing for Championship clubs. It is almost the forgotten League, in terms of the RFU.

"They put everything into focusing on the Premiership and the Championship is an after-thought.

"To be honest, I don't really see the championship surviving many more years unless there is massive funding put in."

Before the advance of coronavirus, the RFU had almost halved their financial support to £280,000 in a move that could well destroy the less stable clubs.

Fortunately, Ealing Trailfinders is not one of them and, unlike many Premiership clubs and the Irish provinces, they will not even suffer a pay cut.

"Even when that cut was made, our Director of Rugby, Ben Ward, came in the next day and told everyone it would not affect us because our owner doesn't rely on the RFU."

The same good news has been passed on since coronavirus ruined rugby for this season.

"We are one of the lucky clubs. We are owned by a generous man, Mike Gooley," said Lydon.

"Even though the season is over, we have been told not to worry about our salaries. There will be no issues there.

"At the same time, I have a number of friends playing with other clubs in the championship and it is a very stressful time for them.

"I have friends who have been told they have to take drastic pay cuts. I don't know how some of the clubs are going to survive this."

Following on from Saracens demotion was the news that Newcastle have been promoted to The Premiership without completing the scheduled fixtures.

"I try not to think too much about it," said Lydon.

"Newcastle had an 18-point lead over us and played one more game. There were still 40 points left on the table which won't be played.

"Newcastle have gone through the season unbeaten and they beat us at our place. On the basis of that, you can say they deserve to win the League."

Ealing will have to wait for one more year, at least, to join the elite of English rugby. Lydon is committed to getting there with the club. There is no rush to come home.

He is loving life in London in the latest chapter of a rugby journey even Trailfinders would have struggled to map out.