The Irish Abroad, Part One: 'I was just angry young man. There was no way for me to go other than out the door'

In part one of a new series running across the next two weeks, Des Berry chats to Irish people around the world involved in rugby

Former Leinster prop Jamie Hagan during his time with the Melbourne Rebels. Expand

Des Berry

Jamie Hagan has never been the same since Melbourne.

Two minutes before his partner Sinead had to have a tumour removed from the base of her skull, a medical oversight meant the bear-like ex-Leinster prop had to sign the pre-operation forms there and then.

Something that should have been handled in the lead-up was left as one final, thudding reminder of what could happen.