The Irish Abroad, Part One: 'I was just an angry young man. There was no way for me to go other than out the door'

Jamie Hagan has never been the same since Melbourne.

Two minutes before his partner Sinead had to have a tumour removed from the base of her skull, a medical oversight meant the bear-like ex-Leinster prop had to sign the pre-operation forms there and then.

Something that should have been handled in the lead-up was left as one final, thudding reminder of what could happen.

"Literally, just as Sinead was about to go in for surgery I was asked to read and sign the forms, detailing what could go wrong. You know, your wife could die for this, that and the other reason. It was the last thing I needed," he said.

"I will never forget it. It was such a complicated surgery. The tumour was resting on the base of her skull and they had to go in through her neck in a 4-hour operation.

"The rest of the day was a complete blur. Sinead’s mam was with me. We went to have something to eat. I couldn't tell you where we went or what I ate. I was just consumed with thoughts of her.

"When you reflect on that, after the fact, you realise how lucky you are just to have her. Thankfully, she made a full recovery.

"That particular time in my life made me reassess everything important to me."

It was the watershed moment between all the frustrations and failures that went before it and the mental mindshift that has led to a better, more productive life in the south of France.

"As a young rugby professional in the Joe Schmidt era, the focus was all on rugby. If I knew then what I know now, I probably would have had a different career.

"That is just time and experience," he offered.

The Balbriggan man came into Leinster for the first time in 2005, left for Connacht in 2009 and was back home from 2011 to 2013 where the signs began to appear that there was a limit to the pressure Hagan could take.

"At that time, rugby dominated my life and that can get on top of you," he said.

The Schmidt regime did not include stopping off to pick up passengers. You had to be all-in or you were out.

"It was a strange one. Joe demands the utmost professionalism and dedication from all his players.

"When I was playing for Connacht week-in, week-out, there wasn’t that high level of detail, high level of fitness for front rows. It was a shock to the system, the first year back.

"Playing for Leinster, there are expectations that come with that, not letting your family down, not letting your friends down. The pressure got to me, I suppose."

This led to Hagan accepting a contract to play for London Irish in the Premiership in January 2013.

"Strangely, I played the best rugby of my career in that five months after I signed when I was still at Leinster. It was a release valve, a relief that led to my one Ireland cap.

"I was throwing passes. I was scrummaging well. I was playing well. It wasn’t that I didn’t care. It was a different feeling. It was that I didn’t care too much.

"What crippled me at Leinster and London Irish was the pressure to perform and how I dealt with it. I was more in my own head.

"It definitely affected my game, not wanting to let people down. When you think like that, you actually inadvertently let them down. You’re so caught up in your mind, you can’t do your job.

"I have a lot of good memories from Leinster and a lot of down moments too."

The one that still endures is the 2012 Heineken Cup final. It was the coronation of a legacy, three European crowns in four years.

"When I was walking around Twickenham in 2012 in a suit, it was incredibly difficult. If you are not involved, it is isolating.

"You are there. But, you are not really part of it. They are very lonely moments. No one else really gives a s**t about you.

"Sometimes when it comes down to those big matches in the quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals, you don't get a look in if you're not involved in the 23.

"That is the competition at Leinster. That is the environment. It can be a very, very dark place and it was for me, for a time.

"I think expectations at certain parts of my career got the better of me."

That was certainly the case at London Irish where the team was only good enough to just stave off relegation in 2014, leading to a bust-up with the coach, something that lingers as a regret.

It led to a third stint as his native province before Hagan moved to Melbourne to play with the Super Rugby Rebels in 2016.

It was then Sinead was diagnosed with the large tumour.

It was a hellish existence from then to the operation and, thereafter, the month it took to find out whether the tumour was benign or malignant.

"Back then I was very closed off, not talking about my feelings. I was doing things that we're out of character.

"For example, if we were playing in South Africa. I might go out for a drink during the week.

"When I got home, I was taking medication to get me through the night. When that didn't work I was groggy through the day.

"I would have three or four beers a night, maybe more sometimes. I wasn’t turning into an alcoholic. But, it was definitely something I shouldn’t have been doing as a professional player."

The lack of communication even stretched to the Rebels where Hagan refused to allow the team doctor to tell the club coach Tony McGahan about the depression brought on by Sinead's life or death situation. Big mistake.

The failure to come forward and share his fears came at the cost of his contract.

"I just wasn’t talking about it. I completely disassociated myself from the lads on the team. I snapped at them. I was an absolute grump and a nark."

There was a loss of focus and a loss of confidence from McGahan, who just didn't know what was happening.

"I didn’t care. I didn’t give a f**k. I was scared. I was just an angry man," said Hagan.

By the time, the truth had to come out, it was too late to make a difference.

"There was no other way for me to go other than out the door.

"I know now you need to be as open and honest about your life because it isn't all about you.

"The fact is you have to do your job because the livelihoods of the coaches and the players around you depend on that."

It had been Hagan’s fifth move to his fourth club and, in less than a year, he was out of the game, working in furniture removal and landscaping and taking up Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in South Yarra in Melbourne.

He was 29 and retired as a professional player until his agent Karl Hogan came forward with a short-term option in France in late 2016.

"Beziers? I had never heard of the place. I had to look it up on a map," he admitted.

Hagan was collected at the airport by coach Manny Edmonds on the first week in December of 2016.

Two weeks later, the Australian was sacked - the players actually picked the team for the next game in PROD2 - and replaced by two Frenchmen to provide further uncertainty for Hagan.

"I had no French. 'Je m'appelle Jamie.' That was it," he stated.

"I rang Sinead to tell her how I had moved from one madhouse to another in the space of six months.

"My wife is a redhead, but she is very calm - a rare combination – and she convinced me to go home for Christmas and finish the contract in April."

The scrum became Hagan's way into the team and, incredibly, three matches later, the coaches had seen enough. He was offered a three-year contract.

Since then, the maturity that comes with time and the wisdom that comes from life experience has enabled the 32-year-old to play from a better place.

It could be the 'laissez-faire' attitude of the French towards the game that has suited Hagan.

"I have had a new lease of life playing with Beziers. There is pressure to play, but not to the extent that I was used to.

"I have grown up as a person, learned from mistakes I have made previously, the way I acted, let things get to me."

The tight-head is now playing at 130kg as the first choice for the club, playing 22 out of 23 rounds, starting 15, of the ProD2 until COVID-19 struck out the season.

"I am the happiest I have been in my life. I have learned to find that balance. Rugby isn't everything any more.

"We went through something in Melbourne that put it all in perspective."

"We went through something in Melbourne that put it all in perspective."