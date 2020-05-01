| 12°C Dublin

The Irish Abroad, Part Nine: 'When we take the step into Elite rugby, we want to march forward not limp'

In part nine of our series, Des Berry talks to London Irish Director of Ladies Rugby, Mary Fyfe, on the aim of making the Tyrrell's Premier 15s by 2023, while forging stronger links with Irish rugby

Mary Fyfe, pictured playing Touch Rugby for London Irish Expand

Des Berry

Mary Fyfe is a woman of firsts. Always has been.

The London Irish Director of Ladies Rugby started out life halfway between Moate and Athlone in County Westmeath.

Take a left at Pike Cross and you will drive through the ‘townland’ that is Castledaly where the proud Westmeath woman grew up.