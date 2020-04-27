| 12°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The Irish Abroad, Part Five: 'You are a professional rugby player and you're living on the beach when you're not playing'

In Part Five, Des Berry chats to Ben Mitchell who is playing for Major League Rugby side San Diego Legion

Ben Mitchell, pictured in action for San Diego Legion Expand

Close

Ben Mitchell, pictured in action for San Diego Legion

Ben Mitchell, pictured in action for San Diego Legion

Ben Mitchell, pictured in action for San Diego Legion

Des Berry

March 17
Des Berry: "Hi Ben, I am interested in doing an article with you around your rugby story. Would you be open to that?"

March 18
Ben Mitchell: "Hi Des, It’s pretty chaotic here at the moment and I may have to be on the move in a day or two. I’ll hopefully be settled somewhere in a few days. I’ll reach out to you then if that’s ok and we can arrange a call."

*****

For all the latest sports news, analysis and updates direct to your inbox, sign up to our newsletter.