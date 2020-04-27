The Irish Abroad, Part Five: 'You are a professional rugby player and you're living on the beach when you're not playing'

March 17

Des Berry: "Hi Ben, I am interested in doing an article with you around your rugby story. Would you be open to that?"

March 18

Ben Mitchell: "Hi Des, It’s pretty chaotic here at the moment and I may have to be on the move in a day or two. I’ll hopefully be settled somewhere in a few days. I’ll reach out to you then if that’s ok and we can arrange a call."

*****

It was pretty dicey there for a while.

The email exchange above made it sound like Ben Mitchell was running from something when, really, he was running towards it.

On March 25, the Nottingham-born, Youghal-raised Major League Rugby lock forward was back in touch, the cloud of confusion giving way to certainty of contract and accommodation in North County, 30 minutes drive from downtown San Diego.

The MLR's commitments are based around each club proving they have the financial resources up-front to underwrite the season, leading to the players being fully paid all the way to the end of a void season.

"I was unsure how things were going to work out," he said, in explaining where all the chaos stemmed from.

"We were essentially told that the League was cancelled for the season, to standby about our accommodation and decide whether we wanted to stay or not.

"Almost all of the foreign lads were given the option to go home," he added.

It led to a mass exodus of San Digeo Legion's overseas players, All Black legend Ma'a Nonu returning to New Zealand, Luke Burton going back to Australia and various Fijian and South African imports flying home in an unprecedented time of crisis.

Ex-Connacht prop Jamie Dever made his exit, Irishman Paul Mullen, a United States international, departed for Houston to be with his girlfriend.

And then there was just one.

"I am still in San Diego anyway," said Mitchell.

"I have an American girlfriend, Mariah. We have been together for nearly three years. I have put some roots in. My life is here."

*****

Life began in the English midlands where the birth defect should have put paid to any childhood dreams of playing professional sport.

"I was born without any fingers on my left hand. I had a full-palm, no thumb," he said.

"I had a toe-to-hand transplant when I was around 18 months. They took the second toe on each foot and attached it to my hand to give me two fingers.

"I have never known anything different."

Mitchell is a resilient sort, growing up making tricky situations easier, from the day he was born, up to and beyond his family moving to Youghal when the kid was six.

"We, literally, turned up in Ireland and I went to a rural national school in Gortroe, playing football and hurling two or three weeks later. It was a pretty easy transition. Maybe, it shouldn’t have been that easy. But, it was."

The only real problem came when Mitchell moved to secondary school. The transition to teenage years brought a greater awareness of the world around him.

"I was probably pretty shy about it for four or five years. Obviously people knew about it. I don't ever remember anyone saying anything about it.

"Subconsciously, I was probably aware of it and I think it played a part in being shy towards people.

"When I was 16 or 17, I turned a corner, realising no one cared about it and it was full steam ahead from there."

The innate aggression of rugby is what drew Mitchell in, doing well enough to play for the Munster A Schools, for University College Cork in the All-Ireland League and even 30 minutes for Munster A against James Ryan's Ireland U20s in May of 2016.

He has learned to work around what seems to be a severe limitation with his left-hand.

"The only aspect I might be limited is when it comes to scrummaging on the tight-head side," he says.

"I would have my left hand binding on the loose-head lock's hip.

"I can do it. But it is more difficult for me. That is why I usually play on the loose-head side of the scrum where binding through the prop's legs is easier."

In the summer of 2017, Mitchell was traveling through the United States, making his way to Aspen, the ski capital of the nation, registering to tog out for Aspen in the Men's Open competition at the 'Ruggerfest Festival.'

There were a slew of scouts and coaches there from Major League Rugby, looking to round out their rosters for the first season of the latest effort at making the sport relevant in the United States.

At the end of the weekend, Mitchell was handed three different offers. This wasn't too bad, considering there were just seven clubs accepted for the first season in 2018.

"It was the right place at the right time," he said.

"I realised if the League got going in the next two or three years, it could be something I could do for the next ten years."

The first two were spent in Texas with the club that has changed its name three times from Austin Elite (2017-2019) to Austin Herd (2019) to Austin Gilgronis (2020-) in just four seasons.

This lack of identity was reflected in how they plummeted to the bottom of the League last season, prompting Mitchell to move elsewhere.

"I spent two seasons in Austin, enjoyed the lifestyle. It was a great city with a lot to do," he said.

"But, things didn't really work out too well on the rugby side of it. Last year, we didn't win a game all season, going 0-and-16.

"It wasn't the healthiest place to be for my rugby. You want to win.

"At the start of the season, we had a few close ones, a kick of the ball to decide the game. We probably started to carry that into the next week and that wasn't ideal.

"When we got to 0-and-5, it started to spiral out of control from there. We couldn't stop the slide at that stage."

By the end of last season, Mitchell had decided to move and he had his share of suitors. San Diego were the champions and the most appealing as a destination in Southern California.

Ex-Irish Universities team-mate Conor Kearns was the go-between in pushing through the deal which wouldn’t have happened had the coaches not wanted Mitchell.

"It just felt like the right move. It is somewhere where you are competing for championships. That is what I really wanted."

It has proved to be the right choice as Legion were unbeaten in the opening five rounds, leading the Western Conference with the best set-piece, the best attack, the best overall record out of both conferences.

Mitchell has seen enough this season to proclaim the standard of the much-maligned League has risen significantly in the last three years.

"The parity of the League has improved. I would say it is similar to All-Ireland League 1A," he stated.

"If San Diego were to play Cork Con or Lansdowne, we would turn them over because we must have over 200 Super Rugby caps in our backline alone with Ma’a Nonu, Luke Burton, Joe Pietersen and JP du Preez.”

The home of the champions includes high-grade facilities, a typically festive atmosphere on game day and an intimate ground.

"We play in the University of San Diego, a really nice stadium with a 6,000 or 7,000 capacity. We were getting close to 4,000 for our home games this season and they had it sold out for the final last year."

Shoulder surgery in the off-season meant Mitchell was late to the starting line, although making up for lost time when the League was cancelled due to the coronavirus.

"I missed the first game, came off the bench for the second and third and started the fourth and fifth. It was a slow start. I was just beginning to play good rugby again. That all stopped.”

It has also stalled his drive to become a US Eagle and make it to the 2023 Rugby World Cup. He will be eligible for that status in December.

"It was a really weird anti-climax. With qualification to play for the US as a target, this was a really big year for me.

"For that to come to an end so abruptly is a weird one to take."

A 'stay at home' order and obeying the social distancing rules has limited the 6'7” second row to the beautiful beach and warm waters, a 5-minute drive from the home he shares with Mariah.

"I love it over here. It is the lifestyle,” he said.

"You are a professional rugby player and you’re living on the beach when you’re not playing.

“The sun shines 350 days of the year.”

No wonder he stayed.