The Irish Abroad - Part Eight: 'I feel like this is home. I'd be lying if I didn't admit that I do think about being an All Black'

In part eight of our series, Des Berry talks to Oliver Jager on going from Leinster Academy rejection to the brink of a New Zealand cap

Oliver Jager pictured in action for Crusaders Expand

Des Berry

Oliver Jager had his eye on the clock.

In 2013, the Blackrock College student sat for the last examination of his Leaving Certificate, Technical Graphics, knowing that he had to be out of there an hour before it finished.

He had somewhere better to be – New Zealand.