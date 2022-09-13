‘The interpro adds something a little extra' - Dan McFarland says Ulster excited to start URC with Connacht battle

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland is taking nothing for granted as he prepares to face former team Connacht

No sooner had Ulster’s players landed in Glasgow on Thursday evening than they learned they’d not be playing their final friendly the next day.

A barrage of messages and alerts as they scanned their phones broke to them the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, with confirmation of the calling-off of their clash with the Warriors scheduled for a little over 24 hours later following shortly after.

While the cancellation has left the province heading into Saturday night’s league opener against Connacht in Belfast with only one pre-season hit-out under their belts, head coach Dan McFarland believes his panel have long since realised the need to roll with the punches.

“It’s a real shame we didn’t get to play against Glasgow on Friday night but the circumstances are what they are and were right and proper,” he said.

“But if you take in isolation of wanting to prepare for a first round fixture, then it’s difficult for putting things in place you want to implement.

“Also for guys who wanted to put their hand up who might not have had as much opportunity, well they haven’t because of the fact that the game didn’t go ahead.

“That will definitely have had a bearing on selection as we go into the latter end of this week.

“It is what it is.

“One of the things we’ve done over the last four years is we’ve changed around the way that we do things to guard against this very thing.

“When things out of our control change, we’re able to adapt.

“We could have had a game, we could have not had a game and we’re prepared for both.”

In past seasons, Ulster have built in a fallow week prior to their first competitive fixture, something that wasn’t in place this year as the URC confirmed the season start-date only after the province had finalised their friendly clashes.

And though the Glasgow game that never was means players have only the minutes against Exeter a week prior in the tank before the big kick-off, McFarland won’t unduly alter his plans this week.

As scheduled, the matchday panel were given the rest of the weekend off after returning from Scotland, and this week’s training won’t be ramped up to compensate for that lost encounter.

“The week’s preparation is for a game that is so specific anyway,” McFarland explained.

“If you wanted to do something extra, you’d have to take something else out to fit that in.

“Do you do any more contact than you normally do? Probably not and I’m certainly not planning to.

“We had a good week’s training last week, we just missed out on the final piece of it.”

The sight of Connacht arriving in Belfast for an interpro will certainly sharpen the focus, with Ulster’s western rivals claiming a few notable results against former long-serving player and coach McFarland since his arrival to his current outfit in 2018.

“We’re fully aware of that and that’s a credit to the way they play against us,” added McFarland, who won’t have his international contingent who featured in New Zealand during the summer available until round two against Scarlets.

“On a couple of those occasions, we haven’t played as well as we could have done but we’ve also had some big wins against them.

“We’ve been pretty well-matched in our matches, and I expect it will be the same on Saturday.

“We have the attitude that it’s a great opportunity for us, and we almost look at it and say it’s probably a really good test for the guys and the things we’ve been trying to do in pre-season.

“It’s an interesting one having an interpro first up but it’s also very exciting for the players.

“They are all looking forward to playing full stop but the interpro adds something a little bit extra.”