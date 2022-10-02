The Hugo Keenan interview: 'We want to send Stuart Lancaster off with a fifth star - we are gutted he is leaving'

As Hugo Keenan collected the ball from James Lowe on the inside, he looked up, saw a gap to the try-line had opened, before he powered his way through it to help Ireland on their way to the decisive third Test victory over the All Blacks.

Regathering himself after the initial elation subsided, Keenan’s thoughts must have turned to the fact that he very nearly didn’t make the plane to New Zealand due to a hand injury.

As it turns out, Keenan had also been managing a couple of other knocks, something he puts down to a consequence of largely having an injury-free run over the last few years.

There was an element of playing through the pain, yet having started at full-back in all three summer Tests, Keenan has no regrets, even if it meant he was going to miss the start of Leinster’s season.

Thankfully, the 26-year-old is well on the road to recovery and having started running again, he is hopeful of returning to action over the coming weeks.

“I actually knew I was going to need a bit of time off before the tour,” Keenan tells the Irish Independent.

“I was lucky enough to avoid a few injuries over the last two years but a few things were sort of catching up with me. A bit of wear and tear, it’s the nature of the game.

“I’d like to think the injuries weren’t affecting my form or else I wouldn’t have been put out there in the first place. It was more of a case that if I left these injuries longer, it could have led to more serious ones.

“I missed the last two games of Leinster’s season with a hand injury, so I was a little bit tight on making the tour, but I was pushing hard to make it.

“I had never been on tour with Ireland. I didn’t know what to expect. I was really keen to get on that plane and challenge myself in what is pretty much the toughest place to go.”

Keenan and his Ireland team-mates certainly passed that test, and the whole experience was made sweeter by his parents Paul and Avril being in New Zealand to support him.

“It was absolutely brilliant for them to make the sacrifice to come over,” Keenan reflects.

“They took a gamble and I’d like to think it paid off for them – they had the trip of a lifetime.

“It was so cool having them over there, even after the first game, that bit of support after a few heads were down with such a disappointing loss.

“They probably helped me pick myself back up and get going again for the last two Tests. Then to celebrate the success with them was really special. Great memories to take home.”

Keenan enjoyed some down-time following the summer tour, as he and team-mate Jimmy O’Brien travelled around Australia for a couple of weeks before it was back to the daily grind in Leinster.

For Keenan that meant beginning a period of rehab for respective abdominal and knee injuries, but the time out has allowed him to reset ahead of what is another huge season for both club and country.

So what does switching off look like for Keenan? Well, he isn’t quite as big on fishing as team-mate Ryan Baird, although, he laughs:

“Myself and Will Connors tried our hand at mackerel fishing two or three years ago, we called each other the ‘Mackerel whisperers!’

“We had a bit of luck but then it all dried up and we packed it in. It was just the two of us, we used to pick up one or two stragglers along the way.”

Stuart Lancaster’s impending departure to Racing 92 at the end of season has rocked the Leinster dressing room, particularly for someone like Keenan. Lancaster played a major role in helping him get him to where he is today.

“We are all pretty gutted by the news,” Keenan admits.

“He’s made such a huge impact on the whole club over the last six years, both personally and for the whole squad.

“I know my first year in the Academy was the first year that Stu came in. He was talking about walking in on one of his first days and it was the ‘shave or dye’ for Kurt McQuilkin’s fundraiser. He was like ‘What the hell is going on here!’ We missed it in the Academy because a lot of us were away with the Ireland U-20s.

“My journey has been quite similar to Stu’s in here. I owe him a lot of credit for me pushing on in my development.”

Amid a wide-ranging reach, one of the biggest changes Lancaster has made at Leinster is to encourage quieter members of the squad to step out of their comfort zone and become more vocal within a group setting.

The likes of Robbie Henshaw, Garry Ringrose and James Ryan have all spoken about the improvements they have made in that regard, with Keenan also having learned to find his voice on the back of the Leinster senior coach’s advice.

“I’d say I’d fit right into that category if you asked Stu,” Keenan (26) smiles.

“He definitely encourages you to speak up and have a point of view, no matter if you’ve got one cap or 100 caps.

“He wants you to say what you’re feeling if you’ve got something to say. He has definitely developed that side of my game.

“I’m quite reserved by nature and he tried to bring it out of me and a lot of the squad as well. It can naturally be a quite quiet squad.

“It’s still definitely a work-on for me. I suppose naturally when you’re on the pitch, you don’t think about these things.

“When James Lowe is on the wing, you’ve got no choice but to start screaming at him to get into position and doing the basics right!

“Off the pitch, it has been a work-on for me and it’s something I’m still working on. Obviously there’s a lot of great leaders in there, but Stu encourages everyone to speak up. He has definitely pushed me out of my comfort zone. I’d like to think there has been an improvement over those six years.”

Such is the relentless nature of professional sport, the summer series win has already been consigned to the past, as the focus is now very much on what lies ahead.

Two years after making his Ireland debut, Keenan continues to go from strength-to-strength, as he looks to get his body right for what will be the biggest season of his career.

“In the grand scheme of things, the success we had in the summer is only small,” he added.

“Personally, I’ve never won a Champions Cup. That’s still a huge motivation for me. I’m still carrying the hurt from the losses to La Rochelle but also to the Bulls in the URC.

“It’s a huge driver for me and for the team. We are definitely not going to be short of motivation or desire.

“It was a pity we couldn’t send off Phil (Felipe Contepomi) in the right way by getting that fifth star for him, but it’s definitely something we are going to be focused on to send Stu off that way because it’s the least he deserves.

“He has been talking about it for a while now, we all have. With Leinster, trying to get that fifth star again, and then all things with Ireland leading to the World Cup, it’s such a big year.”