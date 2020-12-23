The government quite possibly got it wrong on Tuesday. The nation was fully expected to go back into lockdown early in January. NPHET may state otherwise but what difference would another week have made?

A little bit of levity for a week and I am certain the entire population would have been prepared to comply with yet another lockdown.

This is, I am told, a typical coronavirus. The Hong Kong ’flu of 1968 fizzled out in 1969 after four waves, as indeed did the ’57 Asian flu in 1958.

In addition to the promised roll-out of an effective vaccine and observant efforts of a largely compliant and responsible population, what difference would a week really have made?

The cost will be significant across all sectors.

It will be an interesting study to look at the long-term consequences of Covid-19.

If the researchers of 2040 look back on this time, what will they report on its impact – on the birth rate, on emigration and on how we work, shop and study?

It will, of course, have had a serious impact on underage sport. This is so far down the list that it barely gets a mention but maybe it should, particularly in the context of schoolchildren.

Personal

It is well documented how participation in team sports contributes not just to their physical development but also to their emotional well-being.

On December 17, the Leinster Schools Senior and Junior Cup draws were made.

It was decided that it was important to at least have a draw.

The announcement last Tuesday makes it less likely that these competitions, or indeed any sport, will be played in schools across the country.

This would be a serious loss to our children and a grievous mistake.

Earlier in the month, Philip Browne, the CEO of the IRFU, sent an email to rugby club secretaries and the school principals of rugby-playing schools advising them on the efforts being made to stage schools and domestic rugby matches in 2021.

The communique went out while the country was at Level 3 and prior to the re-imposition of Level 5 at Christmas.

The letter could be interpreted as self-serving; a tick-box exercise which shows a lack of appreciation of the importance of sport in the lives of children.

Incredulously, despite its audience, it doesn’t reference children at all.

The letter states the IRFU were surprised and disappointed that the Government’s latest guidance to the sports sector, exiting from Level 5 of the framework for restricted measures on December 1, made no provision for the playing of any domestic rugby matches.

Other codes, such as GAA and soccer, seemed to be more successful.

This appears inequitable, but does the blame lie with the IRFU, Sport Ireland or the Government?

The professional game has continued which is not just important for the financial well-being of the union but also provides important entertainment and social engagement for those who have little else to occupy them in these times.

Should the IRFU realise that there is a social responsibility to the amateur clubs and the schools?

The schools and to a lesser extent the clubs feel that while the IRFU has written to them stating they are doing their best to have some form of games played at these levels, they don’t seem to be pushing as hard as they could because they don’t actually care.

The fact the GAA and the FAI have managed to play games below professional and elite levels should be an embarrassment.

The email sent by Browne did nothing to assuage the frustration with the perceived inaction and lip-service to the schools.

Was the email sent because somebody probably thought it would be a good idea to keep the schools and clubs at bay?

There are vested interests at play here. In the previous lockdown, golf and tennis were also closed for everyone. You would wonder how on earth a game of golf would put anyone at risk of catching Covid.

The belief permeates down that after ‘Golfgate’ the Government didn’t want to be seen to favour the game played by one sector of the community.

The amount of older people who suffered as a result of not being able to play a round of golf was huge.

This time around there has been an acceptance and a change as the Government now recognises this.

What about rugby? Schools, to the surprise of many, have proven to be safe places with very few outbreaks of Covid.

Yet the sedentary environment and the lack of physical activity is hugely damaging to our children who are not really in the forefront in the risk of catching Covid.

I have no personal vested interest here as my children do not play rugby. The value of being out in fresh air, engaging in healthy competition is inestimable.

If all forms of rugby in schools are not allowed, what about the notion that provincial schools cup competitions, at Junior and Senior level, should be played?

In the scheme of things and in terms of priorities this one is so far down the list as to make it irrelevant in most people’s eyes.

However, the IRFU should seek to try and work some form of meaningful competition this year; if not for the sake of the boys and girls who play, but realising that their academies are filled with quality graduates out of every cup competition.

Whatever the motive, the question is: could the IRFU represent the children and young adult membership more fervently than they have done so thus far.

The relevant parties may take a leaf out of the NBA’s book and have a bubble environment in Energia Park and play games over a two-week period. Easter (April 4) is probably a little too late.

Either way it is important to have something ready to go in February/March. And if the IRFU could ask a little bit more forcibly than they have heretofore, that would benefit a goodly section of the population.