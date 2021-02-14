The five questions Ireland need to answer against France to save their Six Nations

With understrength, wobbling, Ireland requiring an urgent response to last week’s loss in Cardiff, here are five key Aviva talking points.

Can Burns summon Sexton’s steely powers of mental recovery?

As he strolled the sidewalks of his mind last Sunday night, Billy Burns will rarely have felt so distraught or alone.

Ireland’s prospects of a phenomenal Cardiff escape had been distilled down to one test-of-nerve kick from a Six Nations freshman on the field in place of a dazed Johnny Sexton.

Under the kind of suffocating pressure so vividly described by Ronan O’Gara this week – “you don’t see the ball; your heart is going at 180 (beats per minute)” – the 26-year-old Ulster out-half choked.

There is no way to sugar-coat it. In misfiring with his attempted touch-finder, Burns was the golfer fluffing the two-foot putt to win the Masters; the tennis player double-faulting at match point on centre court.

It was a catastrophic error. How Burns recovers will determine the duration of his international career and whether Ireland – five-point underdogs – have even the slightest hope of causing a shock today.

He might take encouragement from the fact that Sexton – like O’Gara before him – faced down similar demons.

Johnny’s failing radar against Scotland saw a Triple Crown slip through Irish hands in 2010.

He took an age over his routine and then missed the kill-shot against the All Blacks in Dublin three years later.

Sexton’s response meant those system failures were reduced to a rarely visited asterisk on a stellar career.

More than any single factor, Ireland’s prospects hinge on Burns rising above the wind and rain to mobilise a similar retort on his first Six Nations start.

The Sexton concussion story won’t go away

IF NPHET’s remit was extended to another pandemic, the one that renders rugby players and crash-test dummies ever more indistinguishable, Tony Holohan might be inclined to narrow the dimensions of Johnny Sexton’s world.

Consider – in these terrifying times where ex-internationals are succumbing to early-stage dementia by their 41st birthday – the most excruciatingly familiar postcard from an Irish Six Nations weekend.

Expand Close Jonathan Sexton of Ireland is attended to by team physio Keith Fox, left, and team doctor Dr Ciaran Cosgrave during the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Wales and Ireland at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Photo by Gareth Everett/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jonathan Sexton of Ireland is attended to by team physio Keith Fox, left, and team doctor Dr Ciaran Cosgrave during the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Wales and Ireland at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Photo by Gareth Everett/Sportsfile

The one that sees Sexton dazed or wincing or spreadeagled on some churned turf, a vision of distress, as if forever angry, peak-era Mike Tyson had confused the Dubliner for somebody who had previously mocked his lisp.

That familiar February reel unspooled again last Sunday: Ireland’s captain being led gingerly away by the medics for another Head Injury Assessment, his temple having just felt the full bone-shuddering force of Justin Tipuric’s knee.

Sexton is 35, a sporting senior citizen, but age is hardly the primary concern here.

The player was furious when a French doctor who had treated him in the past made the claim (subsequently withdrawn) on Tuesday that the out-half might have endured 30 concussions.

Whatever about the metric, Sexton has been a constant target for brutal treatment.

It is a relief that he sits out today’s game. Nerves will inevitably fray again upon his return to a stage where he will be forever in the opposition cross hairs.

Might a shot of Jamison bring a little fire to Irish bellies?

Andy Farrell jumps out of a plane above the Aviva today unsure if the parachute on his back is fit for purpose.

It is 10 years since Ireland started a Six Nations match without either Sexton or Conor Murray (O’Gara partnered Eoin Reddan in the 2011 loss to Wales) in the control room.

Expand Close Jamison Gibson-Park / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jamison Gibson-Park

The keys of the green kingdom have been handed to Jamison Gibson-Park, Leinster’s Irish-qualified New Zealander, and Burns, Ulster’s Irish-qualified Englishman.

Neither is a safe, join-the-dots operator. They are off-the cuff, risk-takers, preferring high tempo to steady control.

If they click, it could offer a profitable glimpse of Ireland’s future. If they fluff their lines, the Six Nations campaign sinks into chaos and Farrell, his parachute having failed to open, could go splat into the Dublin turf.

Is there one more flight in Earls?

Keith Earls is a beloved figure in Irish rugby, an electrifying finisher who invests all of himself in every performance.

Last week, 13 years on from a memorable Thomond Park international debut, he struggled. Both his decision-making and execution fell significantly short of peak-Earls. A once-off or the rust of permanent decline?

Expand Close Keith Earls. Photo: Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Keith Earls. Photo: Sportsfile

James Lowe, the game-changing predator still seeking to iron out significant defensive kinks, was, at times, incoherent on the other wing.

But it was the sight of the long-reliable Earls treading water that set alarm bells sounding. Ireland’s fate could be wrapped up in the Limerick veteran’s capacity to respond to the charge that his days in green are numbered.

Who will fill Ireland’s leadership vacuum?

The captain, Johnny Sexton, is out. The vice-captain, James Ryan, is out. A Lions test captain, Peter O’Mahony, is out. An 88-cap scrum-half, Conor Murray, is out.

With a half-back pairing straight out of Montessori, a first-season full-back, a flanker making his first Ireland appearance in two years and a hooker who has yet to unequivocally illustrate he is international class, Farrell’s team has both a callow and fragile appearance.

Against a French side deemed rugby’s emerging force, led by a scrum-half, Antoine Dupont, who is many people’s idea of the finest player on the planet, we require urgent direction.

Step forward Robbie Henshaw and Tadhg Beirne, so impressive in almost turning the tide in Cardiff, Garry Ringrose, CJ Stander and stand-in-skipper Iain Henderson.

And grizzled, if little-used, veteran Rhys Ruddock.

Ireland’s season is on the line, their hands need to find the tiller and steer the ship off the Six Nations rocks.

The consequences if they fail are grim.