The five questions Ireland need to answer against France to save their Six Nations

Roy Curtis

Billy Burns of Ireland, right, comes on to replace injured team-mate Jonathan Sexton. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile Expand

Billy Burns of Ireland, right, comes on to replace injured team-mate Jonathan Sexton. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

With understrength, wobbling, Ireland requiring an urgent response to last week’s loss in Cardiff, here are five key Aviva talking points.

Can Burns summon Sexton’s steely powers of mental recovery?

As he strolled the sidewalks of his mind last Sunday night, Billy Burns will rarely have felt so distraught or alone.

