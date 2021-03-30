The development of Munster's young talent must come before another South African import

Two weeks ago, a pair of exciting, home-grown Munster locks created a notable piece of history when they became the province’s youngest starting second-row combination in the professional era.

As much as it was a momentous moment in the fledgling careers of Thomas Ahern and Cian Hurley, it was also the kind of thing that supporters appreciate.

Here you had Ahern, a Waterford native who is one of the most talented prospects to come through the Munster system in years, and Hurley, a Clonakilty man, who has worked his socks off to earn his chance.

Neither Waterford nor Clonakilty could exactly be described as a hotbed of rugby, yet there is no doubt the emergence of the likes of Ahern and the plethora of West Cork prospects, including Hurley, is a sign of the excellent work the province have done to spread the net far and wide.

Ahern (21) was the elder statesman in the engine room a fortnight ago when he drove Munster to victory over Benetton in a man-of-the-match display, alongside his second-row partner Hurley (20).

Munster supporters are no different to every other fans in that they want to see their team do well and the more home-grown talents who are at the forefront, the better. There are however, certain people who prefer to bury their head in the sand and refuse to acknowledge that Munster’s identity is not what it once was.

When Jerry Flannery and Felix Jones departed the backroom team in 2019, it meant that for the first time in the province’s history, they didn’t have a home-grown coach.

Paul O’Connell has previously admitted that was a “concern” and a “disappointment”.

The South African influence has been coursing through Munster’s veins for some time now, but the trophy cabinet remains as bare as it was when the club began this new era.

Irish provinces will always need outside help, but that should never come at the cost of developing their own. Munster currently have their most exciting generation of young prospects in some time, which is reflected by the fact that they have used 53 players this season.

For all that Leinster’s strength in depth is regularly lauded, it’s worth pointing out that Leo Cullen has only used four more players (57).

Last weekend’s defeat to Leinster in the Guinness PRO14 final was a serious blow to the progress that Munster have made under Johann van Graan, who has dipped into his South African contact book once again to sign another Saffer second row.

When Jason Jenkins arrives this summer, he will join fellow South African-born locks RG Snyman and Jean Kleyn. On the same day Munster announced the signing of Jenkins, a raft of new deals were also revealed for some of the younger locks/back-rows, including Waterford’s Ahern, Cork’s Fineen Wycherley (23) and Kerry’s Jack Daly.

Every squad needs world-class competition, which is why World Cup winners Snyman and Damian de Allende were recruited. Jenkins has a big reputation, but he won his one and only cap for the Springboks in 2018 and currently plays in Japan.

Munster are adamant that the 25-year-old has been signed as a back-row rather than second-row, where he has played the majority of his rugby, but either way, spare a thought for the likes of Ahern and Wycherley at hearing the news.

With Billy Holland set to hang up his boots at the end of the season, Munster’s young locks would have viewed this as their time to shine. One wonders how they feel now.

CJ Stander will follow Holland into retirement, which is why Munster have been so keen to add extra beef to their pack, but even if they are looking at Jenkins to play in the back-row, Van Graan is not exactly short of strong home-grown options in that department either.

Munster can point to international call-ups and potential injuries as the reason for recruiting another non-Irish-qualified (NIQ) forward, but the continued development of the likes of Gavin Coombes, Jack O’Sullivan, John Hodnett and Alex Kendellen must come before another import – no matter how good he is.

Come next season, Munster could conceivably have an eight-man pack that includes five South Africans – Kleyn, Snyman, Jenkins, Chris Cloete and Keynan Knox. Some supporters would have no problem with such a scenario arising, but many others will question what direction their club is heading in.

One thing is for sure: something will eventually have to change if Munster are to rediscover what once made this club so special.