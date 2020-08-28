The Collision with Ruaidhri O'Connor: Munster's rotten luck and Connacht's Moneyball strategy

RG Snyman has been ruled out for the season with an ACL injury. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Dear reader,

Signing a player is one of the trickiest things a rugby organisation can do. Get it right and you’ve recruited someone from the outside who can provide leadership and quality to your organisation, get it wrong and you’ve wasted budget on someone whose poor performances can bring the whole operation down.

Then, there’s the luck of it all and Munster know just how badly things can go. Just seven minutes into his debut against Leinster, Springbok World Cup winner RG Snyman came down awkwardly on his left knee and within seconds he was thumping the ground in frustration. On Monday, the province confirmed that their worst fears had been realised and the 25-year-old had damaged his anterior cruciate ligament. He’s out for most, if not all, of the season to come.

Snyman, along with compatriot Damian De Allende, have been built up as Munster’s game-changers but unfortunately his impact will have to wait. My colleague Cian Tracey has been retracing some of Munster’s bad fortune in the transfer market, reminiscing about how Christian Cullen, Jean de Villiers and even Joey Carbery were unable to make the mark they wanted once they’d arrived at Thomond Park.

Despite the bad luck, signing Snyman was a no-brainer given his quality. With private investment, Munster had the funds, reputation and personal connection through head coach Johann van Graan to sign the brilliant lock.

Connacht, however, are dealing with a different set of circumstances, which made their win over Ulster – featuring a few new signings picked up from other provinces with something to prove – all the more impressive.

On Sunday, they take on Munster and the most interesting name on their team-sheet will be Abraham Papali’i. The former rugby league player was playing club rugby last year before earning a Mitre 10 contract with Bay of Plenty.

Andy Friend and his staff crunched the numbers to see if they could find a hidden gem and produced a man who, according to prop Finlay Bealham, has the players running scared in training. Flanker Eoghan Masterson described him as a Nick Williams type. I spoke to Friend about how the Westerners are using ‘Moneyball’ tactics in the market to keep up with the big guns.

And after an opening weekend of rugby that had plenty of talking points, Cian Tracey joined Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald on The Left Wing to assess rugby's return.

Meanwhile Munster, like everyone else, reveal their team today and with Snyman and compatriot Jean Kleyn out for the foreseeable all eyes will be on the second-row where I argue Ireland U-20 lock Thomas Ahern deserves a shot.

Meanwhile, Saturday night’s meeting of Ulster and Leinster goes ahead despite the news that there were eight positive cases of Covid-19 in the Northern province’s Academy.

For Leinster, it’s the last chance to give players a rest before the week on week knockout rugby builds towards their potentially epic Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final against Saracens. Neil Francis is worried by what’s coming down the tracks.

The teams are out at noon and all of the latest news will be on Independent.ie today and across the weekend.

Rugby’s first weekend back had everything and it’s back to the Aviva this weekend for another pair of intepros.

If you’ve any discussion points or questions you'd like addressed in next week's newsletter, please email me at r.oconnor@independent.ie or DM me on Twitter where I’m @ruaidhrioc. I’ll look to include some new topics next week.

Have a great weekend!

Ruaidhri

Online Editors