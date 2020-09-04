The Collision with Ruaidhri O'Connor: Cullen crying foul over Salanoa shows that Leinster/Munster fires still burn

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen isn't happy with Munster and the IRFU over Roman Salanoa's departure from Leinster. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Dear reader,

Timing is everything. Leo Cullen is careful communicator, a man who speaks deliberately and chooses his words wisely. Entire seasons can pass without him uttering a controversial sentence.

By choosing the eve of his team’s Guinness PRO14 semi-final against Munster to air his account of Roman Salanoa’s controversial move from Leinster to their near neighbours, the coach was stoking the fires of a rivalry that has often felt a little bit diluted in recent years.

Not so for the former captain who now leads the organisation and remains unhappy with the conduct of a player he says verbally committed to remaining at Leinster and those unnamed figures at Lansdowne Road who encouraged him to take the chance to head down the M7.

Salanoa won’t be playing at the Aviva Stadium tonight. Indeed, Munster’s Hawaiian recruit has only played three senior games of professional rugby and now finds himself on the back-pages on the morning of one of the biggest games of the campaign.

His is a very modern Irish rugby story. Spotted by RTE producer Wesley Liddy and former Ireland coach Eddie O’Sullivan who have long been working on a project to find talent in the United States, he arrived at Old Belvedere in 2017 and was picked up by Leinster later that season.

Blessed with rare physical gifts, the IRFU soon took note of Salanoa’s arrival date. The former USA U-20 international and High School football powerhouse qualifies to play for Ireland this year.

Leinster, of course, have Andy Farrell’s first and second choice tighthead props on their books, whereas Munster’s No 3s John Ryan and Stephen Archer are both the wrong side of 30 and weren’t involved in the Six Nations.

According to Cullen, Salanoa committed but then had his head turned by the prospect of more first-team action. The problem for the coach was he had taken the American at face value and told promising Sutton native Jack Aungier that he could leave for Connacht.

When they learned of Salanoa’s u-turn, Leinster were left stuck and yesterday announced the short-term signing of ex-Munster prop Ciaran Parker.

Cullen let his irritation fester for a number of months, before he let his feelings known publicly. He won’t get much sympathy down south where Munster look on enviously at Leinster’s production line, but his comments once again shine a light on the player movement between provinces and the role of kingmaker David Nucifora.

They certainly set tonight up nicely. Munster’s mission is to change the record of semi-final defeats that have ended Johann van Graan’s two seasons in charge so far.

In the last two campaigns, they’ve come up short against much-changed Leinster sides on the back of Heineken Champions Cup finals. This time, it’s the best available Blues side on the back of a weekend’s rest.

Cullen has gone with Will Connors and Hugo Keenan, backing the young guns who shone during the campaign and they showed against Ulster that they have the ability to slot in and play well.

Ultimately, in my opinion, if both teams play to their potential, Leinster will win.

Neil Francis has taken a look at the ways Munster can look to unsettle the champions in an attempt to finally find a way to beat them. Although they’ve signed big, he believes it is brains that will see them over the line.

This fixture brings up some bad memories for Jack O’Donoghue, who suffered a bad knee injury in the semi-final two years ago. The Waterford man is back in the Munster starting XV and Cian Tracey believes he’ll play a big role tonight.

Referee Andrew Brace will have a big role and Brendan Fanning has taken a look at the headaches posed by the new interpretations at the ruck that led to a crazy game between Munster and Connacht last Sunday.

And on this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald look ahead to the weekend's action and talk to Jerry Sexton, brother of Ireland captain Johnny, about his diverse professional career.

Tonight, the season is on the line and Ulster and Edinburgh, who meet tomorrow night, await in the final.

Will Leinster make it three finals in a row or can Munster finally get over the line against their old rivals?

Cullen lit the fuse yesterday, the real fireworks get under way tonight.

Ruaidhri

Online Editors