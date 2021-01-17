The college, the church and the game

The annual colours match between Trinity College Dublin and University College Dublin was due to take place yesterday. The match was postponed, not because of Covid-19 restrictions but because of supermarket panic buying. As a result there simply wasn't enough flour, eggs and cabbages to be had so that they could be thrown liberally about the terraces.

The insurance industry has also distinguished itself during the pandemic and not one institution was willing to insure the lives of the two touch judges who would be the captains of the previous year's teams and would get pasted as they performed their duties. As a result, there was no point in playing the fixture.

UCD hold a commanding lead in the series with 39 wins, 24 losses and four draws. Despite the fact that the match was always a raucous affair on and off the field, it was always a very well-attended game and had become a big draw for people who had no connection with either university because there was always a significant number of internationals playing - particularly when the match was held in Lansdowne Road.

I watched the last colours match, held in April 2019 at the Belfield Bowl, on YouTube and while the ardour and endeavour had not diminished, the sparse crowd mirrored the standard of the game. For many players it is the biggest game of the year and now quite possibly their lives. Now, outside of those intimately involved, the colours match has no real rugby relevance.

Trinity won that game 18-12 and maybe a clue about the importance of the two colleges comes from the fact that Leinster hooker Dan Sheehan scored the winning try in the last quarter of the game. Both colleges are ready-made, purpose-built nurseries for Leinster's academy and senior squad. The hope is that a good portion of these players get to at least play club rugby there as there is no longer a B&I Cup.

Both clubs are still very relevant.

That brings us to the kernel of this piece, which in many regards is more societal than purely rugby-related.

Examine if you will the team sheet in the programme for the 1969 colours game which was held in Lansdowne Road on December 3. The match was won 6-3 by UCD and quite possibly on their death beds they may reflect with pride and satisfaction on the win, or maybe the lights will go out without any happy memory of the occasion at all.

What is remarkable at first glance is the composition of the Trinity side. Ben Underwood, a pupil from Blackrock College, is the only player from the Republic of Ireland to represent Trinity College. I find that extraordinary.

Six players from Campbell College, two from Royal Portora, two from the Royal Belfast Academical Institution and others from English schools and colleges and only one player from Dublin. How was that?

I recently made the acquaintance of Arthur Quinlan, a former rugby player and gentleman. When Arthur was a boy he attended St Gerard's College and subsequently was sent to Downside College, run by the Benedictine Order in the South West of England. When Quinlan picked up his A levels and returned to Dublin, he wanted to go to university and his parents thought that Trinity would be a good fit for him. In 1962 the Catholic Church's ban on any of their congregation entering Trinity was still in place. You had to have your bishop's blessing for an exemption so Mrs Quinlan wrote to the Archbishop of Dublin, John Charles McQuaid, and received the following hand-written reply.

20th February 1962

Dear Mrs Quinlan

With very deep regret, I find myself in the position of being obliged to tolerate the attendance of your son Arthur at Trinity College Dublin.

What that may mean for the boy in spite of your protestations about his devotions to religion, only God can know. I trust that you and his father will not live to bitterly regret your actions.

You will have the boy attend on his Parish Priest to learn the precautions that he is gravely bound in conscience to take in order to eliminate as far as it may be possible the effects of attendance at such an institution.

I am yours faithfully

John C McQuaid

Archbishop of Dublin

That letter, with the seal of the Archdiocese of Dublin, McQuaid's signature and the original envelope, is in a picture frame mounted on a wall in Arthur Quinlan's house.

Mrs Quinlan was a tough old bird and wasn't intimidated by the Archbishop. Arthur went to Trinity. He didn't get his colours, but enjoyed himself immensely. His soul was not corrupted by the experience and he still says his prayers before he goes to bed every night - as we all do nowadays.

The College was established in 1592 by Queen Elizabeth I for the Tudor monarchy to propagate the Protestant ascendancy. The Protestant ethos and specifically the perceived ethical standards in the school of medicine were major sticking points for the Catholic Church and was contrary to Catholic dogma. The Catholic Church put up steely resistance until the ban, with strong Government pressure, was eventually lifted in September 1970. If any Catholic attended the University without the express permission of their bishop, they would be ex-communicated. I was born in the 1960s - I never realised this sort of shit really happened.

Throughout the 20th century, Trinity was seen as a viable alternative to Cambridge and Oxford. The tuition fees not as expensive and the academic gradient not as steep as the great English centres of learning. A lot of west Brits sent their children to boarding school on the mainland and finished their education at Trinity.

Hence you had a Protestant enclave right in the centre of Dublin. At all times an eclectic and eccentric bunch in direct comparison to their Roman Catholic counterparts.

How did the Roman Catholics fit in?

Dick Spring left Roscrea College in 1968 and was one of four in his class to matriculate to Trinity. Again, to do so his parents had to ask their Bishop for permission to attend. Bishop Moynihan granted permission with better grace. Spring was a very decent GAA player but got the grá for rugby and blended in well, although he only won one of his colours matches - a game in which he was knocked out cold. A constant imperative was just coming up with enough money to pay the fees. Even though he ended up in rooms for the most part of his time there, the point observed was the constant financial struggle which never seemed to afflict his more affluent classmates or teammates.

It was an interesting point to note how a Kerryman in his formative years would have blended within a Trinity team full of northern Protestants. That affiliation and brotherhood would maybe be felt later in his political career when he was appointed Minister for Foreign Affairs and was in cabinet when the negotiations led to the Good Friday Agreement.

Spring described the colours match as "a vicious rivalry" again which may have prepared him for what was to come in some of the peace process negotiations.

Ben Underwood, the sole representative from the south of Ireland, had a life path that was never less than interesting. Underwood won an SCT medal with Blackrock College in 1967. The 10/12/13 axis on that team were renowned for their ability. The outhalf was Mick Kelly, who played for Manchester United. The inside centre was the late lamented John O'Leary, the Ryder Cup golfer and Irish Open winner. At outside centre there was Ben. If you think about the quality of outside centres that Blackrock College has produced, it seems like a misnomer. Garry Ringrose, Brian O'Driscoll, Luke Fitzgerald, Martin Ridge and Brendan Mullin. Grand Slam winners, Lions and Ireland players. Yet Underwood always seems to get mentioned in the same breath.

Underwood got to a final Irish trial at 19 and another one the following year, and though he played for Leinster, that was it. The Trinity environment was very different for him, but he adapted and was still a very dangerous player.

Underwood's take on the colours was that "there was no love lost at all and it was taken very seriously". It was interesting though that the northern players had no interest in the Leinster Senior Cup - then a serious competition. While Underwood was pally with all of his English and northern teammates, he tended to hang around with Dubs from High School or Wesley.

There were a number of episodes which were a little bit tricky. Trinity were on a tour and playing against Oxford University in 1972. Bloody Sunday happened on January 30 and a few days later the British Embassy was burned down in Merrion Square. Trinity College is several box kicks away from Merrion Square. At that time you had Harry McKibbin, Steve Blake-Knox and Billy McCombe - all Irish internationals from Belfast playing in Dublin. As the Troubles got worse it must have been unnerving playing and studying in Dublin, irrespective of how divorced from the upheavals that little oasis of calm in the centre of the city seemed to be. There were divergent views, but everyone kept a lid on it. The term 'legitimate target' had not really entered the vernacular at that stage.

Underwood remembers who really held sway in terms of who ran the team. He only considered it pertinent when, in 1970, he wanted to watch his Alma Mater play Newbridge in the Leinster Schools Cup final - a match they famously lost.

Underwood had to get a train from Belfast to watch the game. It was Paddy's Day and Easter mid-term and because nearly all the team were from Belfast, Trinity trained at Campbell College for the two weeks of the entire break.

Ben gave much back as he became the Chairman of Leinster's professional game board and he interviewed Joe Schmidt for the job as Leinster head coach. Decent call Benjy.

I think the students weren't too bothered about religion or nationality and regularly took the piss out of themselves. One Trinity forward in the 1970s told me that the line-out codes were Prod (front) Cath (middle) and Jew (back).

The UCD side in the 1969 colours game also had a few interesting selections. Brian O Driscoll's father played in the centre that day where his partner was Fergus Slattery. Even when Fergus had seven on his back, most people thought he played in the centre anyway.

The game turned on a kick through from Slattery which ricocheted off Ben Underwood and into Joe Cumiskey's hands for the winning try. UCD had five Ireland players to Trinity's three, an indication at the time of the strength of universities' rugby. Has there ever been a more influential and powerful man running the line than chairman of Goldman Sachs and BP and EU Trade Commissioner, the late Peter Sutherland?

By the 1980s, a combination of the lifting of the ban, the Troubles, a redirection of university funding from Her Majesty, Irish Government influence and a stream of well-educated sons and daughters from the Republic keen to attain furtherance in such a prestigious college meant that English and Northern Irish influence almost evaporated from Trinity. This, too, was mirrored in the rugby team. For the last few decades, the team has been almost entirely comprised of players from the Republic of Ireland.

The Trinity maxim 'Perpetuis futuris temporibus duraturam' loosely translates as 'It will last into endless future times'. Not so for the Tudors or their lineage.