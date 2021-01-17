| 2.8°C Dublin

The college, the church and the game

Neil Francis

'You will have the boy attend on his Parish Priest to learn the precautions that he is gravely bound in conscience to take in order to eliminate as far as it may be possible the effects of attendance at such an institution'

Players from Trinity College and UCD scrum down during the colours match in 2018. This year&rsquo;s game was due to take place yesterday but was cancelled Expand
Dick Spring, who attended Trinty before going on to play rugby for Ireland Expand

Players from Trinity College and UCD scrum down during the colours match in 2018. This year’s game was due to take place yesterday but was cancelled

The annual colours match between Trinity College Dublin and University College Dublin was due to take place yesterday. The match was postponed, not because of Covid-19 restrictions but because of supermarket panic buying. As a result there simply wasn't enough flour, eggs and cabbages to be had so that they could be thrown liberally about the terraces.

The insurance industry has also distinguished itself during the pandemic and not one institution was willing to insure the lives of the two touch judges who would be the captains of the previous year's teams and would get pasted as they performed their duties. As a result, there was no point in playing the fixture.

UCD hold a commanding lead in the series with 39 wins, 24 losses and four draws. Despite the fact that the match was always a raucous affair on and off the field, it was always a very well-attended game and had become a big draw for people who had no connection with either university because there was always a significant number of internationals playing - particularly when the match was held in Lansdowne Road.

