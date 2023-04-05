The coach, the CEO and why Scotland have a big decision to make ahead of the World Cup

If, like us, you already have one eye on the World Cup then you'll be getting full value from what's going on in Scotland at the minute.

No, not the eminently watchable revival of Glasgow, rather the high street laundrette run by the SRU where everybody can inspect their keks.

There will be a meeting this week between national coach Gregor Townsend, whose contract is up at the conclusion of Scotland's interest in the tournament, and SRU honchos Mark Dodson and Jim Malinder.

We know this because Dodson, the CEO, has been up front and transparent about the situation. His search for the right man - or woman indeed - to drive the bus after the World Cup sounds exhaustive.

Not since Bertie Ahern declared he had been up every tree in north county Dublin shaking out allegations about the honesty and integrity of his buddy Ray Burke has such a root and branch job been carried out.

Scottish rugby supporters will hope Dodson is a better man than Bertie when it comes to rustling leaves, for Burke was not all he claimed to be. Or perhaps they're wondering why Dodson is embarked on the globe-trotting process when he already has his man?

Townsend is still catching his breath having guided Scotland to their best Six Nations campaign since, well since 2021. In fairness that was the real breakthrough, beating England in Twickenham for the first time since 1983 and France in Paris closing a gap stretching back to 1999.

You’ll recall that was also the season Wales cornered the market on reducing the opposition to 14 men, and Scotland had succumbed to this in a game they otherwise surely would have won.

Fourth place last season was also considered creditable, given the Scots had been bottom feeding alongside Italy for longer than their fans want to remember.

So, Townsend wants to stay beyond the World Cup. This may not be a great plan on his part, but we’ll come back to that. Meantime Dodson, a man who draws vitriol from some of our colleagues in that jurisdiction, is reclining in his comfy Murrayfield chair and waiting to see how things pan out.

Which is not to say he’s keeping his powder dry. No, thankfully, he’s filling in the dull background with the sort of colour normally kept between covers marked ‘private and confidential’.

“The players are very pro-Gregor,” Dodson said on the BBC Scotland Rugby Podcast this week. “What I’ve got to do and what Jim Malinder’s (SRU Performance Director), we’ve got to zone all that out – what the supporters feel, what the players feel, almost, and actually take a holistic view, cooly and dispassionately and have a look on paper. What is the best voice to take us forward?

“How do we improve? How do we stop this being a glass ceiling? How do we get to the next level? If we believe that’s Gregor, or we believe that’s somebody else, that’s the job I’m paid to do.”

Jeez, makes it sound like you’d need to be paid a fair whack to shoulder that kind of responsibility. Three years ago that was approaching £1m, thanks to a balloon payment that was hardly related to results on the field, but is now back to a paltry circa £500k.

We’re told Dodson and Townsend actually get on pretty well, and have no problem playing this game in front of an audience. Naturally enough when the CEO told his head coach there would be a worldwide search ahead of any contract extension, the coach didn’t sit on his hands. Townsend gave his agent a shout: ‘Get your shoes off pal and dip your toe in the water.’

Whatever way the World Cup plays out, even if they get milled in their opening pool game by South Africa, and close that campaign almost a month later against Ireland, Townsend will be able to pick up a gig somewhere decent. Interestingly, if Dodson is referring to the 2023-2027 interim as a period of transition maybe Townsend would be better slinging his hook.

From this remove his plus column is headed by healing the rift with Finn Russell – another game played out in public – and getting Scotland to play decent attacking rugby, a country mile removed from the approach of the Lions in South Africa in 2021 when he was attack coach under Warren Gatland. If that tour had been a book written by the coaching staff, Townsend should have asked for his name to be removed from the cover.

On the negative side, his Scotland team keep failing the same paper in the Second Half Exam. Against New Zealand in November and Ireland in the Six Nations they had both on toast but couldn’t bite and chew at the same time. In our case that leaves them with a psychological mountain to climb when the teams meet in Paris to close off Pool A.

True, there’s a handful of decent players pushing through to make the Test team post RWC but the supply line is not fit for purpose. The comparison with Ireland is stark, and was largely predictable from way back.

So that leaves us with Scotland’s CEO and coach having an altar rail conversation while the priest is looking at his watch: wedding or no wedding? And in the church down the street Ireland’s equivalents are debating where to go for pints having already renewed their marriage vows.