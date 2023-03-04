| 4.5°C Dublin

The Brian O'Driscoll interview: World Cup despair, Lions heartbreak and why Andy Farrell is different

The Irish rugby legend has moved smoothly from player to analyst but has no ambition to try his hand at coaching — at least, not yet

Brian O&rsquo;Driscoll: &lsquo;Andy Farrell is a really good person as well as a coach. He&rsquo;s a great man manager.&rsquo; Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand
Brian O’Driscoll: ‘Andy Farrell is a really good person as well as a coach. He’s a great man manager.’ Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Brendan Fanning Twitter Email

It’s about an hour after the final whistle at Stade Felix Bollaert and the Ireland players are making their way towards the team bus. In a crazy game they’ve just been dumped out of the World Cup by Argentina, and roundly booed by the locals for their poor performance. It was like watching a herd of nervous cattle trying to find the gate.

Captain Dion O’Cuinneagain looks battered and drained. Malcolm O’Kelly, Keith Wood and Conor O’Shea have all been around the Irish game a bit longer than the South African, so they’re no strangers to grim nights. But this is funereal stuff: not paying your respects to an old friend who lived a good life and passed on peacefully, but more like a sudden death. Shock and disbelief.

