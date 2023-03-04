The Brian O'Driscoll interview: World Cup despair, Lions heartbreak and why Andy Farrell is different

It’s about an hour after the final whistle at Stade Felix Bollaert and the Ireland players are making their way towards the team bus. In a crazy game they’ve just been dumped out of the World Cup by Argentina, and roundly booed by the locals for their poor performance. It was like watching a herd of nervous cattle trying to find the gate.

Captain Dion O’Cuinneagain looks battered and drained. Malcolm O’Kelly, Keith Wood and Conor O’Shea have all been around the Irish game a bit longer than the South African, so they’re no strangers to grim nights. But this is funereal stuff: not paying your respects to an old friend who lived a good life and passed on peacefully, but more like a sudden death. Shock and disbelief.

In the middle of the group is the 20-year-old greenhorn Brian O’Driscoll. It was his seventh cap that night, a busy period since making his debut four months earlier on Ireland’s tour to Australia. We had been thinking of how he would cope with the French bruiser Richard Dourthe in the quarter-final in Lansdowne Road the following weekend, once the Argies had been despatched.

Well, that wouldn’t be happening. It struck us at the time as a brutal lesson in the career of a young man destined for greatness, but just not in that first World Cup.

What unfolded thereafter for O’Driscoll was a roller coaster that covered a long life with the Lions, Leinster and Ireland, taking him into record territory in rugby, a unique place in Irish sport and now a burgeoning career as a broadcaster.

So, knowing what he knows now, complete with scar tissue criss crossing happy memories, what advice would he give to the traumatised young fella walking across the carpark in Lens that night, head down and eyes fixed on the tarmac.

​“Oh Jesus!” he exclaims when we mention we had watched the last half hour of that game again the previous night. “The Argentinian game? Oh my God! So, knowing what I know now ...?”

“Yes”

“But not being able to change anything?”

“Correct”

There follows what is known in radio land as dead air. He turns to look out on the main pitch on Ollie Campbell Park, where a while earlier he completed a coaching session with kids as part of a corporate gig. Then, silence. This is about as comfortable as stepping into the lift alongside a player who a week earlier you likened to a lame warthog. A full 16 seconds pass.

“I would say ... the autopsy is really important.”

Please, no. For a horrible few moments it feels like we are clambering aboard the Eric Cantona fishing trawler. But instead of seagulls following us in search of a few mackerel thrown over the side, there are a few chunky bits for context.

“It’s hard watching the really bad losses, but they’re the ones you learn most from. Why did it happen? What was it? Pull the game apart. Spend more time on it than the victories. Because ultimately they’re (the bad days) the ones you’ll get most intel from on game development and where your shortcomings lie.

“So I don’t think I’ve watched that (Argentina) game back. You go out of a World Cup and the next thing you’re into a Six Nations. Maybe they cut a few clips from it but it certainly doesn’t stand out. That’s what happens at the end of the season a lot of the time. Then it’s the next season and it’s just forgotten instead of working it out.”

So, go through the pain?

“You have to do that.”

O’Driscoll has dealt with a couple of searing issues in his career, the highest profile coincidentally coming on Lions tours. In 2005 there was the dislocated shoulder suffered in the first Test in New Zealand, a reckless incident which would be unthinkable in the current climate. That was probably the first tour to New Zealand where the local media were fully mobilised, which resulted in the victim being portrayed as a bit of a whinge bag.

Then in 2013, in Australia, Warren Gatland dropped him in favour of Jonathan Davies for the deciding Test. The result vindicated the coach but there was no reason the Lions could not have achieved the same result with O’Driscoll still in the team. To his credit, the player bore it very well, even the bit where Gatland restricted the final training session to the match day 23.

​The rationale was all about quality control — that at the end of tours it’s best to leave lads not involved in the final game to do their own thing instead of holding tackle bags when they’d rather be holding a pint. Problem was O’Driscoll didn’t want to go on the lash. At least not at that point. Surely though it must have suited Gatland not to have to look at the player he’d just dropped in such controversial circumstances?

“It was nothing to do with me,” he says of Gatland’s decision. “After I wasn’t selected I had gone and done a kids’ camp that afternoon and thought: ‘You’ve got to live this.’ At training the next day, speaking in the team huddle, trying to be as positive as I could be, doing extra video analysis with Jamie (Roberts) and Foxy (Jonathan Davies), I was like: ‘I’m not going off tour.’ One of the things I’d always said as captain of Ireland was about the strength of the non-playing players. They’re the ones holding the shields and helping prepare the team and get them ready. You can’t suddenly be poacher turned gamekeeper.”

He made the point subsequently to Gatland, by which stage the coach had been vilified in this jurisdiction while the player had been elevated to new heights thanks to his stoicism.

You’d imagine the experience would be invaluable if a coaching career was on the horizon. But it’s not. At least not at a high level. Rather he’ll be hopping over the fence after one or more of his kids when the time is right. In the meantime he’s satisfying a need to pass on what he’s learned via his broadcasting career.

When BT waded into rugby they brought with them a plan to simplify as best as possible a very technical game. They utilised their aircraft hangar sized studio to illustrate bits and pieces of the jigsaw using pundits — all former players — aided by a few current lads or lassies in their club gear. It shouldn’t work, but it does.

After a year learning the ropes O’Driscoll now swings between studio and commentary box with ease. The golden rule on the latter side of the house is to explain, in simple English, the bits viewers are missing rather than tell them what they can already see but might not understand. He is comfortably on the right side of that equation.

Further afield he has already been well out of his comfort zone and survived the experience. The Shoulder to Shoulder documentary, made in 2018, explored the remarkable and unique fabric that makes up the Ireland shirt, who wears it and who supports them. The journey took him to Loughgall on July 12 where he strapped himself onto a Lambeg drum.

“Well, I knew I was going to get slaughtered once I’d chosen to do it because social media is about immediate judgment,” he says. “Even that night with all the hassle I was getting I was proud of myself for doing it because it was the right thing to do for the documentary we were doing around what it meant to be Irish and what it meant to be an Irish rugby supporter.

​“If I was to pick and choose the bits I wanted to do, and didn’t want to do, I think that would have been disingenuous to understanding if people were British or Irish or Northern Irish, Ulstermen, all together. The weird thing about Irish rugby is you can have the staunchest republican from Cork sitting in the stands beside the staunchest Orangeman, yet they can be cheering for the same team. If you look at it separately and together it does not make sense, and yet somehow that happens for 80 minutes.”

O’Driscoll will be busy over the next two weeks. Between the Scotland and England games he’ll be all over every decision to see if it enhances Ireland’s position. Interestingly he concedes to being confused — like the rest of us — with what Andy Farrell and Co were trying to do in year one. But when the light went on in the group the performances started to add up.

Shining through in this current run of success is the happiness and productivity of the group, whether starters or replacements or those hoping to be one or the other. You wonder if what he sees now rings any bells from squads he was involved in.

“It’s very hard to look back on what the emotion was like before success because we all know that trophies paint over any cracks that might have appeared. The Grand Slam team of ’09 felt like a tight group. We were a tight team in ’07 before the World Cup and should have won a Slam that year — a good team too and then it all fell apart.

“I definitely felt when Dec (Kidney) came in in ’08 we were a close team. Then in ’11 — the Heineken Cup with Leinster — we were really good pals and tight. I think that was a really good environment because it was the second year of Joe (Schmidt). Certainly as an older player I felt very excited about how much I was learning from him.

​“We played good rugby and were doing things others weren’t, with lots of power plays, and having huge success. It felt like we were innovating. There’s a real positivity [that] comes from that.

“But the collaborative nature of players and coaches in this Irish team seems to be a slight point of difference to teams I was on — from the outside looking in. It’s very player-led. Very conversational and collaborative around how they want to do things and how they want to improve.”

And caring?

“Eh, yeah.”

We mention an interview with Iain Henderson where he was quick to detail the compassionate box that Farrell keeps ticked. Not all coaches operate that way. Eddie Jones for example would hardly be a candidate?

“No, but Faz is a really good person as well as a coach. He’s a great man manager. I think not many people who’ve met him have a bad word to say about him. What you see is what you get. There’s no facade, there’s no attempted faux positivity from him. None of that. He is what he is. I think you could say that about all of his coaching ticket as well. They’re all quite human.

“I always think a really good sign in a coaching set up is at dinner time and the chair beside you is free, and you’re happy when one of the coaches is sitting down beside you. It’s a good sign of where the vibe is in your environment — what happens to the conversation and where it goes.”

We’re guessing Warren Gatland didn’t have the mood for food that night in Lens in 1999. There were no happy conversations around what felt like an earthquake, but at least led to a rebuild on firmer foundations. Brian O’Driscoll did his share of the grunt. His views on the current generation are worth following.

