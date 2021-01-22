The Breakdown: The seven key areas Munster must get right to beat Leinster

Munster look better-equipped now to get one over on a full-strength Leinster team than they have done lately.

Tomorrow’s mouthwatering clash at Thomond Park has all the makings of a cracker, but if Munster are to come out on top against their old foes, then these are the key areas Johann van Graan’s side must get right.

Be Brave

In Leinster’s only two recent defeats, there was a common theme in how the opposition aggressively went after them.

Saracens were ruthless in doing so, while so too were Connacht, and although Leinster were missing several front-liners, like Sarries, the Westerners were brave in how they took the game to them.

Munster got a shock to the system in the early stages of their stunning comeback win in Clermont; however, with their backs to the wall and feeling like they had nothing to lose, Van Graan’s men delivered the best rugby of the South African’s tenure.

A Stephen Larkham set-piece special was unleashed to get the ball rolling, which mirrored what Saracens conjured up before half-time in their Champions Cup quarter-final win.

Munster have shown that they have developed their all-round game – now is the time to back that up and pose Leinster fresh challenges.

Pick breakdown moments

One of Munster’s main weapons is the number of jackal threats they have in their team. CJ Stander, Tadhg Beirne, Peter O’Mahony, Gavin Coombes and Damian de Allende are all excellent over the ball, but they must be mindful of carefully choosing their moments.

Stander caused Leinster all sorts of problems at the breakdown during the defeat back in August, while Beirne’s proficiency was central to Munster beating Connacht recently.

1 - Saracens do not commit any men to the ruck, which allows them to have all 15 players on their feet defending, with 14 in the front line and one sweeping the back-field

1 - Saracens do not commit any men to the ruck, which allows them to have all 15 players on their feet defending, with 14 in the front line and one sweeping the back-field

Saracens were very smart in how they resourced the rucks in that, quite often, they did not commit any men to the breakdown, which left all 15 players on their feet defending.

We have illustrated an example of that in image 1, and if Munster can adopt a similar mindset in picking when to go after the ball, it will help stifle Leinster’s attacking threat.

Rapid line speed

This has almost become a prerequisite in the modern game, but Munster must not be too passive.

Their defence has shown signs of improvement under JP Ferreira this season, but the manner in which Clermont carved them open was a stark reminder that they still have work to do against the best teams.

2 - Duncan Taylor typified Saracens' rapid line speed as the centre hammers off the line and tackles Robbie Henshaw, who concedes a penalty in front of his own posts

2 - Duncan Taylor typified Saracens' rapid line speed as the centre hammers off the line and tackles Robbie Henshaw, who concedes a penalty in front of his own posts

Leinster will provide another stern test, but if the likes of De Allende and Chris Farrell can set the tone in midfield, as Duncan Taylor did for Saracens (image 2), it will allow Johnny Sexton less time to pull the strings.

Attack the lineout

Leinster’s lineout has repeatedly faltered in recent months to such an extent that Leo Cullen has chopped and changed his starting hooker.

Cullen’s men lost five of their own lineouts in the two meetings with Munster late last season, so they know the importance of solidifying that key area.

Ulster gave Leinster a torrid time at the set-piece, particularly in the second half of their recent defeat, by getting jumpers into the air early.

3 – RG Snyman gets in the air to challenge for an early lineout, and although the Munster lock steals Leinster ball, he ends up landing badly and suffering a serious knee injury

3 – RG Snyman gets in the air to challenge for an early lineout, and although the Munster lock steals Leinster ball, he ends up landing badly and suffering a serious knee injury

RG Snyman did the same (image 3), and while Beirne also challenged at the front (image 4), the tactic did not always pay off as Leinster’s pack mauled over for a try.

4 – Tadhg Beirne competes at the front of a five-metre lineout, but as soon he doesn't win the ball, Leinster take advantage and set up the maul to score the only try of the game

4 – Tadhg Beirne competes at the front of a five-metre lineout, but as soon he doesn't win the ball, Leinster take advantage and set up the maul to score the only try of the game

Like the breakdown, Munster have the tools to hurt the Leinster lineout, but it’s all about being smart in deciding when to go after them.

No scrum, no win

Saracens did untold damage to the Leinster scrum, and although Munster do not possess props in the class of Mako Vunipola or Vincent Koch, they must at least hold their own at scrum time.

Question marks remain over the power of Munster’s front-five against the heavy hitters, yet they turned that notion on its head in Clermont.

5 – Leinster's setup is much more square, and the Munster front-row buckle under the pressure, with tighthead Stephen Archer penalised for dropping his bind

5 – Leinster's setup is much more square, and the Munster front-row buckle under the pressure, with tighthead Stephen Archer penalised for dropping his bind

Leinster will go after the Munster scrum, just as they did last season (image 5), but Munster must paint the right pictures for referee Andrew Brace, who also took charge of the previous two derby clashes.

Smart kicking game

It is naive to think that Munster won’t utilise the box-kick to target Leinster’s back-three, but they must not be overly reliant on the tactic.

Munster kicked 36 times during the semi-final defeat, but crucially they didn’t win enough contestables, while it’s also worth pointing out that Leinster kicked the ball 33 times.

Under Larkham, Munster are trying to move away from the box-kick, and although the conditions will dictate much of how the game is played, Conor Murray has been sharper lately when he isn’t being asked to play to that kind of predictable game-plan.

6 – Munster will utilise the box kick, but they must be mindful of Leinster putting blockers in the way of their chasers

6 – Munster will utilise the box kick, but they must be mindful of Leinster putting blockers in the way of their chasers

JJ Hanrahan must nail his shots at goal, while one thing Munster must be wary of when they do box-kick, is Leinster placing blockers in the path of their chasers. Clearing them out of the way as Saracens did (image 6) is an effective way of counteracting that.

Be wary of dark arts

Munster are no stranger to this facet of the game, but Leinster have been more streetwise in recent meetings.

7 – Like all good teams, Leinster are masters of the dark arts. Here, Jordan Larmour holds onto JJ Hanrahan, who is pinged for not rolling away

7 – Like all good teams, Leinster are masters of the dark arts. Here, Jordan Larmour holds onto JJ Hanrahan, who is pinged for not rolling away

Whether players are holding others into a ruck (image 7), or trapping them (image 8), so they are unable to roll away (image 7), Leinster have been masters of the dark arts.

8 – Similarly in this instance, James Lowe traps Peter O'Mahony into the ruck, which means the Munster captain struggles to move, and consequently concedes a penalty

8 – Similarly in this instance, James Lowe traps Peter O'Mahony into the ruck, which means the Munster captain struggles to move, and consequently concedes a penalty

Like it or loathe it, that kind of thing has always been, and will always be, part of the game. Quite often, whichever team edges that battle comes out on top of the scoreboard too.