The Breakdown: How Josh van der Flier and Cian Healy showed remarkable versatility to keep Ireland's Grand Slam dream alive

As soon as Rónan Kelleher first went down holding his shoulder in the 33rd minute, Cian Healy emerged from the bench and onto the sideline, where he began practising his lineout throwing.

It was at that precise moment, you sensed that the bizarre nature of the pulsating Murrayfield contest was only just beginning for Ireland.

A minute later, Kelleher received medical treatment before a botched lineout close to the Scotland line was followed by a sloppy free-kick concession at a scrum. Ireland’s replacement hooker was visibly struggling with injury.

Kelleher made it to half-time, where he was further assessed. Andy Farrell knew he had a big decision to make, but with Cian Healy registered as a designated hooker, he at least had a break glass in case of an emergency option.

You would be forgiven for thinking that the Ireland dressing was chaotic at the break, yet it wasn’t, as Healy takes us inside.

“It was actually relatively calm,” he said.

“I had to just square up on a few roles that the hooker might have and make sure I was on that. I've covered all the tighthead roles for training but I haven't gone over the hooker roles for lineouts.

“So, with Josh (van der Flier) throwing I needed to just make sure I was on that so Paul (O’Connell) gave me a couple of minutes of work and we penned it out and I was confident coming out of half-time.”

The decision was made to see how Kelleher was for the start of the second-half, but when Ireland had their first lineout, a minute after the restart, and Josh van der Flier stepped up to throw the ball in, you knew Kelleher’s time was limited.

Having already lost Dan Sheehan to injury early on, the last thing Ireland needed was to see Kelleher follow him off, but as we have seen so often throughout the campaign, adversity is never too far away.

With Iain Henderson also forced off in a bruising first-half, James Ryan took over as the lineout caller, and backed up by the outstanding Peter O’Mahony, between the pair, they tried to make Van der Flier’s job as easy as possible.

Van der Flier showed no signs of nerves for his first throw as he hit O’Mahony at the front, for what must have been a huge psychological lift.

This became a battle of wits because Scotland would surely have assumed that Ireland would throw to the front, with Van der Flier acting as hooker, but as we will see, they were actually brave enough to vary the calls.

The next lineout sees Ryan call the ball on himself, and while Van der Flier’s throw is good, the timing of the set-piece was off.

"It (ball) spun nicely,” Van der Flier explained.

“I was chatting to the other hookers after the game and they said, 'Whatever you do, you always blame the jumper and the lifter.' So I might go with that tactic this week!"

By this stage, Kelleher is carrying his left shoulder even more, and while he battled on until the 48th minute, Farrell was left with no choice but to call him ashore and get Healy on in his place.

Afterwards, the Ireland head coach revealed that Kelleher had lost power in his shoulder and that it shut down in a similar manner to what happened to him in Paris last year. Considering that was the start of the disastrous spell out for the 25-year-old, he will be hoping for better luck this time around.

So, what was going through Healy’s head as he entered the fray as a hooker for the first time at Test level?

“I suppose it’s just the willingness to step in where you might be pretty vulnerable but we've got a greater cause,” Healy said.

“I could take it if I was destroyed in the scrum and it wouldn't hit the ego too much. I'll go out and I'll try and I'll give it a shot.

“I think it was good and Josh flat out throws in training, he loves it. He's always at it so you back him to the hilt as well. It was messy but I think everyone dug in pretty well and took some chances.”

With Healy now part of the lineout, Van der Flier remarkably appears to be growing in confidence in his unfamiliar role, as he looks to ensure that Scotland keep the required gap before he throws into his third lineout. That he managed to keep such a clear focus is hugely impressive.

This time, Van der Flier reverts to the safety of O’Mahony at the front, before he joins the maul in the hooker’s position for the ensuing maul.

It’s not long before Healy is pressed into action at the scrum. Although he had never played hooker for Ireland, Healy told us afterwards that he done so in school with Belvedere College, as well as with Leinster in the very early stages of his professional career.

Ireland concede a free-kick from the first scrum with Healy at hooker, which could easily have spread a sense of panic through the pack. But again, Ireland refused to deterred.

Gregor Townsend decided to replace both of his starting props in the 54th minutes, when both Pierre Schoeman and Zander Fagerson had been playing well.

The Scotland head coach felt his side were lacking energy and needed fresh legs, but Ireland will have been boosted by the changes, mindful that Healy had to scrummage at hooker.

Jamie Bhatti and Simon Berghan’s first act is to face an Irish scrum, immediately after coming on, and they feel the full brunt of Ireland having three props in their front-row, as they win a huge penalty.

The celebrations afterwards spoke volumes, as Ireland knew that was a huge mental win for them.

Van der Flier again hits O’Mahony at the front of the lineout. It’s important to highlight O’Mahony’s superb athleticism as well his him taking the responsibility on himself by presumably telling Van der Flier that if he throws it to the front, he will win the ball. Somehow, Scotland failed counter-act the obvious threat.

Winning clean ball, allows Ireland use a pre-planned move with Mack Hansen gathering Jamison Gibson-Park’s garryowen. They are unable to make it count initially, but having stayed patient and worked their way through the phases, the ball eventually makes its way wide to the left touchline, where James Lowe is on hand to score a vital try just shy of the hour mark.

As the Fields of Athenry rings around Murrayfield, Van der Flier composes himself at another lineout, and again varies his throw by finding Ryan Baird the middle, as Scotland’s frustration levels grow.





Another lineout quickly follows, and while Baird is the jumper again, it’s the same end result, as Scotland cannot disrupt Ireland’s ball, as the unflappable Van der Flier nails his job.

At this stage, we began to wonder if Van der Flier actually practises lineout throwing?

"I do a bit, yeah,” he explained afterwards.

“When I was in the Academy I used to get given out to for messing about in the gym doing hooker throws! But it's something we've talked about and practiced the odd time because a hooker can get yellow carded or rarely now that you get two injuries like that, but it's something we talk about and we have a rough plan if it happens.

"I was actually a bit disappointed with a few of them (throws). A few went well and then a few didn't."

Jack Conan’s well-taken try gave Ireland some breathing space, but Farrell’s men were unrelenting in their work around the set-piece, as Ryan gets up well to steal a Scotland lineout.





After two reset scrums, Ireland are again rock solid at the set-piece, which gives Gibson-Park a good platform to play from.





Ireland held their own at another two scrums before Van der Flier lost just his second lineout, as his throw went awry, but you can allow him a slight blip.

"I felt alright actually,” Van der Flier said.

“I've played seven for it must be 15 years since playing in school and that's never actually happened.

“There have been times where I've been close to throwing so no better place to do it than in Murrayfield with a packed house. It felt alright, felt fine.

“The chat out there was incredibly calm. James Ryan was calling the lineout and he was very relaxed. He was asking what I was comfortable with or whatever. So it was good."

Scotland manage to disrupt the following lineout with Scott Cummings getting up ahead of O’Mahony. But it’s too little to late, as the clock is against the hosts.





However, there was still time left for Ireland to win a scrum penalty against the head, which really put the cherry on top.

Healy concedes a free-kick for not tapping the ensuing penalty, that led to Scotland wining a scrum penalty of their own, but he smiled afterwards:

“I think I panicked a bit too much (with the tap and go). That's something I haven't repped out in training. But luckily it wasn't the worst of it.”

From such a crazy scenario that could easily have ended Ireland’s Grand Slam dream, they managed to get through unscathed.

That’s as much a testament to the strong mental resolve of Farrell’s squad, as it is a reflection of Van der Flier and Healy admirably handling the enormous pressure that came with their unusual roles.