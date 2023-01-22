'The brand of rugby we wanted to play ... I think we did that' - Niamh Briggs delighted how Munster took title

Niamh Briggs paid tribute to her extended 34-player squad and the management team as she reflected on Munster's back-to-back Vodafone Women's Interprovincial Championship title wins.

Briggs' first season as head coach saw Munster retain the trophy in fine style, putting together three bonus point wins and averaging six tries per game, some of which will live long in the memory given their quality.

From player-of-the-match Deirbhile Nic a Bháird's superb solo try from halfway to the slick handling skills that put replacement Rachel Allen over in the second half, Saturday's 50-24 bonus point victory over Connacht was Munster at their attacking best.

Speaking at the Sportsground about her side's style of play this year, Briggs explained: "The brand of rugby that we wanted to play, we wanted to be brave and courageous and test our skills. I think we did that and everybody stood up to the plate exceptionally well.

"What we wanted to do is have a notable difference in terms of the pace and the intensity from club, and I thought we pushed that really, really well.

"It's not always perfect, it's never going to be, but I just thought it was a real good squad collective."

While captain Nicole Cronin and some of the squad's impressive newcomers - 21-year-old prop Eilís Cahill powered over for two tries in Galway - are no doubt eager for more games in Munster red, Briggs still felt they achieved a lot in the shortened three-match series.

"Incredibly proud of the whole group, not just the players that were playing today but the effort over the last few weeks," she added.

"It's been a really enjoyable campaign. We've squeezed a lot into a very short space of time, and I'm just delighted that the girls got their reward today."

Connacht came in with hopes of a final round upset and despite the margin of defeat, they can take a lot out of their performance, which included late tries from replacements Emily Gavin and Hannah Coen.

Geesala teenager Clara Barrett finished her first senior Interpros with four tries, her brace either side of half-time seeing her make the most out of two cross-field kicks from Nicole Fowley.

At the other end of their careers, retiring Connacht captain Mary Healy and her long-time team-mates, Mairéad Coyne and Laura Feely, made their final appearances for the province. It was an emotional farewell in front of family and friends.

"To pull on the green jersey and represent Connacht, it's a dream," admitted full-back Coyne. "With all the management and the teams throughout the years, they've given us so much opportunity to go out there and show our skills.

"If it wasn't for them, we wouldn't be who we are today. We all have Irish caps and if it wasn't for them who believed in us that we had the skills to go out there and do a job on the day, it's thanks to all of them."

Meanwhile, co-captain Hannah O’Connor helped herself to a hat-trick of tries during Leinster's 43-0 final round triumph over Ulster at Queen's Upper Malone facility.

Tania Rosser's charges had their bonus point wrapped up by the half-hour mark. Influential number 8 O'Connor touched down twice and Emma Hooban and Molly Scuffil-McCabe also crossed the whitewash.

Dannah O'Brien landed three conversions to leave Ulster 26-0 behind at half-time, and the hosts were unable to hit back despite the best efforts of Ella Durkan, Emma Jordan and lively replacement Fiona Tuite.

While Munster were crowned champions earlier in the day, runners-up Leinster closed out their Interpro campaign with O'Connor's third of the evening and final quarter efforts from Ella Roberts and replacement Niamh Byrne.